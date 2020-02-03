The queen has extended a very sweet olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

The royal couple faced an enormous wave of recoil, with people who brought the most shamelessness with the fact that the queen seemed offended, while the prince reacted strongly and removed their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something that scared them.

However, it is thought that amid speculations about the relationship of the queen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Monarch sets the record straight and uses her clothing choice to show her love and support.

While attending a morning shift in Sandringham this weekend, the queen chose to decorate her powder blue suit with a very special piece of jewelry – a Canadian snowflake brooch.

And although the brooch was given to the queen by David Johnson, former governor-general, in 2017, the decision to wear it seems to be a message of support to the Sussex family, which she insists she is “part of her family.” “remains.

This is beautiful.