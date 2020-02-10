The queen has called Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie back to the UK

And they are on their way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month when they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

The royal couple has since moved to Canada, where she lives a peaceful month with baby Archie.

The couple faced a huge wave of recoil, putting people in the greatest embarrassment with the fact that the queen seemed offended, while the prince reacted strongly and removed their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something that scared them.

However, it is thought that amid speculations about the relationship of the queen with the duke and duchess of Sussex, the Monarch sets the record straight.

Last week the monarch put on a Canadian snowflake brooch that some saw as a nod to the Sussex family, and it is now revealed that the queen has called the family of three back to the UK.

Yes, according to the Sunday Times, Queen asked Harry and Meghan to return to the UK next month to attend the annual Commonwealth service on March 9.

However, the couple will not be around for long and expect to return to Canada after the event.

This is beautiful.