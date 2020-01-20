The PuSh festival in Vancouver offers an eclectic, international mix of performances in the middle of winter

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Why not shake off those mid-winter blues with some culture?

The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is another year ago and brings more than three weeks of music, theater and dance to Vancouver.

Associate Artistic Director Joyce Rosario has a preview.

“The program is super, super eclectic in terms of the type of shows. Some of them are one-on-one experiences, some of them are large dance shows at large locations – and everything in between – about dance, theater, music, performing arts, and very often works that cross all those boundaries, “she says.

The festival runs from January 21 to February 9 and has 54 events.

“Come with an open mind, a little curiosity. Let your sense of adventure guide you through the program. And bring a friend! Performance is meant to be enjoyed as a social experience, “says Rosario.

Artists and companies come from countries such as Canada, Lebanon, Belgium, South Korea and Australia.

One of the six world premieres that will appear at the festival is Skyborn: A Land Reclamation Odyssey, an interdisciplinary work by Musqueam playwright Quelemia Sparrow.

The full program and tickets are available online.