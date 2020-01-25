Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach is going to be very busy touring with the band this spring, but he plans to spend the rest of the year hoping to book shows with his punk project The Weapon.

Leach said in a new Instagram post that he was finishing an album with the punk band while expressing a desire to book shows for them in the New York area this year.

The weapon originally formed in 2017 with a two song release to their name so far. The album Leach says that they have finished will be their first album while all the shows they reserve will also be their first.

“In truth, this is the record that I have wanted to do for many years, but I could not find the right people, the right motivation and the right time to do it. Well, it’s now done and we have stuck on it along a few covers of classic punk rock tonight. We hope to be playing a few shows in the NYC area this year between the @killswitchengage tours and the chaos of all of our lives!

