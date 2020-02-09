Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey have “made stuff” since childhood. You grew up in a family of four brothers, and Jarrett says that he and Jerome “just clicked” when they were little.

Your most recent project is special because it is the first time you have written and illustrated a book. The Old Truck was inspired when Jerome drove through central Texas on his way to Jarrett. As he passed farm by farm, he saw old, aging trucks sitting in the fields.

“It’s such an iconic picture,” says Jerome. “But you’re wondering: what could be the story behind this truck or the family that lives there?”

So the brothers decided to write and illustrate a story about a family and a farm – it’s all about a pickup truck that stays more or less in one place. The seasons change around the truck, the years go by, and soon the little girl has taken over the family farm from the start.

It is “a bit challenging” to tell Jerome that each spread feels different. By placing the truck uniformly on each side, he and Jarrett “underpinned the idea that the truck is an integral part of life on the farm and in the girl’s life.”

The Pumphreys handmade more than 250 stamps to illustrate the book. “We wanted to create something that felt timeless,” says Jerome.

The brothers handcrafted more than 250 stamps to create the artwork in the book. “We have the following rules: We would not use the same stamp multiple times on the same route.” Jarrett explains. The aim was to “ensure that each spread is unique and special”.

They would work together on Jarrett – he and Jerome now live five minutes apart in Austin, Texas. “We have differences of opinion – obviously we’re brothers and we don’t see everything at eye level – but for the most part … we can find a place where it just clicks,” says Jarrett.

It helps that they “have been working together for a very long time,” says Jarrett – and that their family history offers them common points of reference and inspiration.

“We had all these women in our adult lives – our mother, our grandmothers, our great-grandmother … strong women who really showed us what it was like to persist,” explains Jarrett.

Both grandmothers worked for US Post in the southern United States. “It was black women who worked in a place dominated by men, so they put up with a lot,” says Jarrett.

One of her great-grandmothers picked cotton and saved until she could finally buy her own farm in Louisiana – and the family still owns it. “She said: Never sell this property because she chose a lot of cotton to pay for it …” recalls Jerome. “I really respect that and want to accomplish some things in my life that I can look back on and be very proud of.”

Jarrett says that his great-grandmother’s stubbornness is something he fortunately learned as an adult, and he hopes to pass it on to his own children: “Stick with it, work hard, get what you want, and do what you do want to do, “he says.

After the brothers finished working on the book, Jarrett was inspired to go out and get his own old truck. “It’s a 1956 Ford F100,” he says. “I started working on it right away – I slimmed it down. It goes to the frame now … It’s much more difficult to restore a truck in real life than it said in the book.”

Jarrett hopes to get his truck up and running by summer. He wants to take it to local schools, where he and Jerome tell a new generation of children the story of The Old Truck about family, farm life, hard work, and persistence.

