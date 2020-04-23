The publisher says he has COVID-19 symptoms while on Easter





CHARLOTTE (WSOC) – Charlotte priest says she has COVID-19 symptoms and is still busy with people.

Pastor Brian Carn has worked at Kingdom City Church with Dr. Carver Drive on Easter Sunday, it raises eyebrows.

“The devil is fighting my body?” Noise can be heard saying on the audio screen. “Really. Like it’s fighting on your body. Did I get a bite? Yup. Do I have a cough? Yup. Do I have pain in my body? Nothing.”

Carn has been charged in connection with the transmission of the virus.

He stayed in a church on Easter Sunday without protection and was getting close to his congregation, the London Daily Mail reported. His team referred to him as a prophet, and he urged them to believe in the healing power of God.

“Death is my obedience,” he said.

Carn pleaded with his followers not to be honest about where they go to church if they get sick and feel the need to visit a doctor.

“But don’t tell ‘who to go to KCC,” Carn said in an audio recording. Please tell them that you will attend Baptist Church, Elevation or St. Matthews Methodist. Let’s fight the good fight of faith. ”

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts went to Carn’s home and a woman said he was not available to answer any questions.

The woman told the lady in our house that we wanted to do good to her. “Does he have a coronavirus, but has it spread without thinking to the church?”

The woman shut the door without answering.