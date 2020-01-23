The public school administration in London cancels basic report cards in the middle of distance from labor

Ian Morton, an Avon Maitland District school board primary school teacher and Executive Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (EFTO), waves a flag in front of the Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece office during the one-day EFTO strike on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Stratford. Terry Bridge / Stratford Beacon Herald / Postmedia Network

First, no lessons.

No report cards now.

Primary school children in the London region will not receive first-year report cards this year, a victim of labor independence between teachers and the province, the area’s school board said Thursday.

The mixed reports on figures come in the midst of the contractual struggle between the Ontario trade unions and the progressive conservative government of Doug Ford, who has seen school boards across the county, including the London-based school board in the Thames Valley District, hit by rotating one-day strikes by teachers.

The union for basic primary teachers, the Federation of Elementary Teachers in Ontario, organized a one-day strike at public elementary schools in the London area on Wednesday.

Thursday the school board of the Stratford area Avon Maitland District was hit.

“Although the (Thames Valley Board) understands the value of report cards for students, parents, and guardians, members of the Federation of Ontario members of Elementary Teachers cannot complete it,” the London-based board said Thursday.

All four major teachers’ unions in Ontario are engaged in work action because contract talks with the province seem to have stalled.

The trade unions say that the average class size is increasing and that the introduction of compulsory e-learning courses is a bottleneck, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that the main barrier is teacher wages.

All primary schools in the Stratford area administration were closed on Thursday in the midst of the industrial accident, and that administration also said it would not issue first-year primary school report cards.

The rotating strikes have also affected other Southwestern Ontario boards, including the Catholic School Board of London District, whose teachers struck Tuesday.

Even without report cards, the Thames Valley board said there are options for parents to follow student numbers.

“Thames Valley recognizes that the current work situation poses challenges for students and families,” the board said.

“We encourage parents and guardians to contact their child’s teacher (s) to discuss their progress during the school year and to get information about their child’s performance.”

jjuha@postmedia.com