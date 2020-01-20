The Public Rec Athleisure Workday pants are extremely comfortable, look great and are very easy to care for

I am often looking for new athleisure pants and shirts, which often launch new collections and unique pieces – and I was very excited to try the Public Rec Workday pants. I have tried them since Public Rec sent me a pair and it is probably one of the most comfortable pants I have ever worn. In a sentence, I would say that when I get home, I don’t feel like I have to take off from work and I can really relax in it like yoga or sweatpants. It’s rare for me. And their comfort is easily explained thanks to the features they have.

The very (very) breathable, quick-drying and stretchy fabric is a blend of polyester and elastane and requires little maintenance. No special care instructions here: just machine wash like you would any other pair of pants. This makes it a great option for traveling, for getting started. Besides the comfort features, you also get the look worthy of a chinos with additional bonuses like a zipped pocket hidden inside the normal pocket in open format and a tapered bottom for a perfect fit. Over 250 reviews have left Workdays with an average rating of 4.8 stars and they are available in different sizes and inseam lengths that can be individually customized, and in colors like sand or slate. If you’re looking for a new pair of pants that are perfect for going from the office to the cocktail party or for going to the office, a pair like this is part of your wardrobe.

Scouted selects the products independently and the prices reflect what was available at the time of publication. Subscribe to our newsletter for even more recommendations. Be sure to check out our coupon site to find offers for Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our publications, we can earn a small commission.