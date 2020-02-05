The public primary school teachers in London strike again next week

Teachers pick on Wonderland Road in London as part of a Tuesday strike by many of the county teachers unions. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Elementary students in the London region could have an extra long weekend next week, as their teachers could hit the picket line again on Monday and Tuesday.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced its next round of one-day rotating strikes, including the school board of Thames Valley District on Monday. It will also affect Lambton Kent and Avon Maitland’s blackboards in the Stratford area that day.

ETFO is also planning a strike in the entire province for next Tuesday, 11 February.

“ETFO’s 83,000 public primary school teachers will be on the line again next week in the hope that the Ford government and education minister (Stephen) Lecce will return to talks prepared to support public education,” ETFO said President Sam Hammond in a statement.

The new strike dates come after about 13,000 teachers and staff reached the picket line on Tuesday in what was the largest strike in education in the London region in more than two decades.

In addition to ETFO, teachers from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers ‘Federation (OSSTF) and representatives from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association also took part in the Tuesday campaign.

This resulted in more than 100,000 students in the London area receiving a day off from school.

Unless the teachers’ union and the provincial government reach an agreement as part of their contract negotiations, EFTO has another strike across the province for Thursday of this week.

Hammond said that after three days of talks last week, the union was close to a deal with the government. But he said that at the 11th hour the province’s negotiators suddenly submitted new proposals that ETFO could not accept.

Hammond said the two parties were close to an agreement on three or four key issues when the government changed course.

Lecce said Tuesday afternoon that the government had made “reasonable proposals” at the negotiating table, including a commitment to go to kindergarten all day.

With Canadian press files

