The public elementary teachers of Ottawa hit the first lines on Wednesday of the first of two strikes this week

About 50,000 primary school students from Ottawa were not attending school on Wednesday when teachers in the Ottawa-Carleton District school board participated in rotating strikes.

Picket lines were set up at a dozen schools and at the offices of conservative MPPs.

The 83,000 members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) are also planning a strike across the province on Thursday, closing primary schools on the Ottawa-Carleton school board for the second day in a row.

Elementary teachers on the Upper Canada District School Board were also on strike Wednesday and are planning to walk away on Thursday.

Teachers at the Glashan Public School run the picket line in Ottawa, February 5, 2020.

Unless there is a breakthrough in the negotiations, ETFO members will continue next week to strike that will again hit primary schools for two days. A county-wide walk is scheduled for February 11, with targeted strikes on each board on a different day of the week.

In the Ottawa area, strikes on February 13 would be aimed at the school board of the Ottawa-Carleton District; the Upper Canada District School Board on 10 February; and the Renfrew County District School Board on 12 February.

Four education unions in Ontario are engaged in job actions, from strikes to delays in work, to put pressure on the provincial conservative government in contract negotiations.