The Provo City Council agrees to allow additional breweries in the city center

PROVO – As executive director of a non-profit organization specializing in promoting tourism in Provo, Quinn Peterson has a leading position in the city’s growth: coffee bars, restaurants, apartment buildings and a shiny new convention center have the center in the past transformed decade.

But Peterson says a warning often prevents companies from switching to Provo alcohol.

“The main reason they don’t choose Provo or the Utah County Convention Center is that we don’t have enough alcohol facilities,” he told Provo City Council in January.

Peterson, who is Downtown Provo Inc. leads to change. On 18 February, the Provo city council will vote on a change to the city code that makes brewpubs in the city center possible.

Peterson suggested the change after he was approached by a restaurant owner who was interested in opening a brewpub in Provo. The potential developer is currently scanning locations, but is not buying anything before the city council votes on the land use amendment.

“We are not looking for a bar, we are not looking for more alcohol,” Peterson said. “We just want to create a nicer, more expensive, family-friendly environment where a visitor or resident can get a meal with a unique drink.”

According to the proposed changes, the brewpubs would be allowed in the general neighborhoods in downtown, downtown and Provo’s regional shopping centers. They would fall under the same requirements as any other restaurant with alcohol in Utah, which means that at least 70% of sales must come from food.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi indicated that she would support the change.

“Although I am not a drinker, I currently see little disadvantage of allowing microbrewery restaurants,” she said in a statement, adding that Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson has not been concerned about public safety.

“We have had bars and restaurants serving alcohol in Provo for decades,” said Kaufusi. “But I want to hear from residents.”

Cliff Strachan, the executive director of the Provo City Council, repeated the mayor’s statement.

“The city council recognizes that there are many views on these issues,” he said. “They receive and read a lot of emails, take phone calls and view additional information while making a decision.”

“This is a sensitive problem for many people,” says Peterson, who is also not drinking. The idea of ​​having more places to buy alcohol is troubling for some who live in the conservative city, a feeling that was seen during the January city council meeting.

“Boutique beers are not and should not be the thing that makes Provo unique,” a man said in a recording of the January meeting.

“I don’t think microbreweries are going to help Provo City’s economic development,” said another.

But other residents expressed their support for the amendment and said they were inspired by the ways in which Provo is changing.

“Children will find alcohol wherever they can get, why not build families that can take them and have a good experience,” said a man.

And according to an online survey launched at the end of January, residents of Provo are overwhelmingly in favor of the amendment – around 90% of survey participants support the regulation and 89% would visit a restaurant in Provo that brews its own beer. Only 8% classified themselves as “not at all supportive / not very supportive.”

More than 850 people responded to the survey within four days, far more than most of the issues currently posted on Provo’s online engagement platform. Karen Tapahe, community relations coordinator for the Provo City Council, said topics usually get between 300 and 400 responses.

“We have a real representation of the population that supports this,” Peterson said, referring to the 60% of respondents who said they do not drink alcohol. “I think as a community we learn that being different is not bad.”