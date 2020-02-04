The province can soon finance pipelines; new committee struck paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Other options may include investing equity in projects.

Harrison said that pipeline advocates have told the government that it is difficult to get financing on the open market because of targeted disputes and delaying tactics and things like environmental evaluation processes that can cause uncertainty.

“Political risk is as it is, and the government policy objective that our government is a pipeline, we are willing to go beyond advocacy and look at other options,” Harrison said.

Harrison said that this kind of thing is not entirely uncommon, indicating ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline by the federal government.

Harrison said he would not describe this situation as embracing state ownership, and said the need to involve the government is not an ideal situation.

“The reality is that unless governments are involved in energy infrastructure projects, they’re not going to be built,” said Harrison.

Harrison was not prepared to talk about the budget or how these projects could be funded.

“This is a priority for the province and we have seen, in a historical context, investments in these types of projects … But there are also broader economic effects,” Harrison said.

When questioned about specific projects, Harrison said that many things still need to be done before projects are announced.

The NDP’s response to the Trent Wotherspoon stock said oil and market access are very important to Saskatchewan and his party would be open to what the options might look like.

“But you shouldn’t race to put public dollars on that front,” Wotherspoon said. “You would hope that market conditions are such that projects can be expanded with capital from the private sector. And when you look at a public dollar, you really have to be sure of the value for your money (s) and the certainty of promoting a project. “

by Lisa Schick / CJME News Staff