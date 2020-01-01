The proven EV & # 39; s from 2010 might work; The 2020s will show whether people really care

Loading...

Electric vehicles have been around for more than a century, but the years 2010 changed the opinion of consumers drastically. It's not hard to see why, because early EVs felt like a science experiment and offered low ranges, gloomy performance, and questionable styling.

Let's look at the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, which was unveiled in 2009 and arrived in the United States for the 2012 model year, to give you an idea of ​​how far it has come. Often referred to as a jelly bean on wheels, the i-MiEV was a strange-looking hatchback that felt cheap, even though it cost $ 29,125 before being stimulated.

Even at that high price, Mitsubishi boasted it was the "most affordable-priced mass-produced electric vehicle" in the United States and cost a "full $ 6,075 less than electric vehicles produced by other regular automakers." Of course there were some considerations because the American spec model only had 66 hp (49 kW / 67 PS) and a range of 62 miles (100 km).

The i-MiEV is a bit of an extreme example, but it emphasizes the problems with early EVs. They were seen as peculiarities that were slow, not cool and not very practical.

However, things started to change with the introduction of the Nissan Leaf 2011. The first generation Leaf, designed from the ground up, had a funky style but was practical and available everywhere.

Of course it had its own limitations, including a range of only 73 miles (117 km). Fortunately, the electric motor was not too bad, because it developed 107 hp (80 kW / 108 PS) and a torque of 280 lb-ft (280 Nm).

De Leaf made switching to an electric vehicle less of a consideration, but it was still far from ideal. However, it became relatively popular because the company sold 9,674 units in the United States in 2011, and that number more than tripled to 30,200 units in 2014.

The vehicle that really changed the game was the Tesla Model S. It showed that EV & # 39; s could be stylish, powerful and practical. It also offered impressive performance and a wide range, making it actually the first electric car to tick all these boxes.

The Model S was launched in 2012 and contained a huge battery pack of 85 kWh. This was a revelation because it enabled the car to drive 265 miles (426 km) in one go. That is four times further than the i-MiEV and is still impressive even today.

Speaking of the powertrain, the Model S had two electric motors, four-wheel drive and amazing performance, because the car was able to shoot in 2.8 seconds from 0-60 km / h (0-96 km / h). If that wasn't impressive enough, it would be equipped with a huge 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system that felt futuristic and is still relatively unparalleled almost ten years later.

Although Tesla did not invent the electric vehicle, the company demonstrated that EV & # 39; s did not have to be half-baked oddities and that there was consumer demand. This resulted in a seismic shift and now almost every automaker is working on electric vehicles and some even plan to drive electrically.

Of course, Tesla is not the only reason automakers go electric, and a number of companies had plans for EVs long before the Model S hit the market. One of them was BMW, which showed the i3 concept in 2011 and introduced the production model two years later. The hatchback is a hit in Europe and BMW has recently expanded production to 2024.

Although electric vehicles are becoming more common, not everyone is ready to make the switch. As a result, a number of companies embraced electrification in 2010.

One of the most prominent examples is the Chevrolet Volt, which was launched in 2010. With a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, a battery pack of 16 kWh and an electronic engine that developed 149 hp (111 kW / 151 hp) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque, the Volt promised the benefits of an EV without the fear of the range.

To do this, the motor behaved like a generator that would charge the battery when it was low. The original range of 56 km (electric only) was not very impressive, but it was long enough for the typical commuter traffic – and you had the ICE to act as a distance magnifier.

Unfortunately, the Volt did not catch on and the company never managed to sell more than 25,000 units in the United States each year. This, and the shift to EVs, has ultimately doomed the Volt, but it has earned its place in history.

Although the Volt has not set the world on fire, electrification is no longer just a buzzword. A number of new vehicles have a standard mild hybrid system and plug-in hybrids are becoming increasingly popular.

This is especially true in Europe, where the diesel gate scandal and environmental pressure have encouraged companies to go green. In the case of BMW, the company now offers 12 electrified models and is on track to have a quarter of all vehicles sold in Europe electrified by 2021. That number is expected to increase to 50% in 2030.

BMW is not alone in this effort; Porsche has also embraced plug-in hybrids. This would have been unthinkable not long ago, but the company now offers a handful of environmentally friendly models.

Despite their green references, some offer impressive performance, because the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a combined capacity of 677 hp (505 kW / 686 PS) and a torque of 626 lb-ft (847 Nm). This allows the car to drive at 0-60 mph (0-96 km / h) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 309 km / h. More importantly, the model can only travel 14 miles (22.5 km) on electricity.

Although plug-in hybrid technology has largely been limited to the luxury segment, it is expanding to regular models. The Toyota Prius Prime and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV helped clear the way and now they are being followed by models such as the Toyota Highlander Prime and Opel Grandland X.

We will see clearly more hybrids in the future, as a number of companies are planning to have a fully electrified line-up by the middle of the next decade. This is good news for drivers, as they no longer need to trade in efficiently for fuel performance.

The future for electric vehicles also looks bright, as there are dozens of models on the horizon. EV & # 39; s, however, represent a small faction of the total sale of vehicles and models such as the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace have not been received with much enthusiasm.

As a result, it remains unclear whether there will be sufficient demand for the impending attack by EVs. That said, there are some positive signals. Rivian appears to have two hits and Ford seems optimistic about early Mustang Mach-E reservations, while Porsche has scored 30,000 Taycan reservations in Europe, or a third more than the total 2020 capacity set at 20,000 units, with 10,000 customers who place a fixed order.

It is also worth noting that consumer acceptance is likely to increase as EVs occur more frequently and the charging infrastructure grows to support them. Prices are also expected to fall, while battery and charging technology is improving. This means that there is much to look forward to – and we will be here to discuss everything.