The prosecutor in Rock County cleared 3 prosecutors in deadly shootings in Beloit

BELOIT – Rock County Attorney General David O’Leary said Friday that an officer involved in the shooting in Beloit last December in which a Janesville man was left dead was legal and reasonable.

O’Leary said at a press conference that the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Montay Penning has now been closed.

The three officers involved in the shooting were previously identified as detective Nathan Adams, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and officer John McMahon.

O’Leary said the investigation revealed that Penning had aimed his gun, which had been stolen in 2018, at Adams and Flanagan, although apparently he had never shot the officers. But he said an autopsy was consistent with that Penning had extended his arm to the officers.

Police say that Penning was seen in a stolen car on December 10. A short chase followed. Police say Penning ignored multiple orders to drop his gun and aimed it at the chasing officers, who fired 22 rounds and hit him three times.

42.508348

-89.031776

