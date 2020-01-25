US Senate Prosecutor’s Office Now Owned by Lawyers for President Donald Trump as They Push Republican-Led Chamber to Acquittal for Abusing Power and Obstructing Congress, President’s Lawyers to Start Arguments Saturday dismissal and are expected to insist that the president did nothing wrong when he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. The lawyers have foreshadowed an aggressive and far-reaching defense that will assert a broad vision of presidential powers and will portray Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to reverse the results of the last election and ensure his defeat in the next. They are also expected to try to put Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for first place in Iowa caucuses next month. “They’re moving their case forward. It’s our turn,” said Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow. The opening of the defense case comes after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats, who, in ending Friday, warned that the President will continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy in unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 elections. They implored the Republicans to allow new testimony to be heard before making a final verdict. “Give America a fair trial,” said representative Adam Schiff, the chief responsible for the impeachment of the Democrats. “It is worth it.” Schiff closed Democrats’ file after three days of methodical and passionate arguments detailing accusations that Trump abused power by asking Ukraine for politically motivated polls of political rivals, then hampered Congressional investigation into the matter . Trump’s lawyers are getting their first chance to defend him on Saturday, and should argue that he was within his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate. Arguing that Trump invited the Ukraine to intervene in the 2020 elections, the seven Democratic prosecutors dotted their arguments with video clips, email correspondence and lessons from American history. Republicans who found the presentation tedious and redundant may s ” Expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers, who plan to attack the impeachment for both political and legal reasons. “It is really about removing the returning officer in 2020. They do not trust the American people to make a decision,” said Sekulow. Efense attorneys have reported that they would make Trump a victim not only of democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors, and would likely invoke errors made by the FBI in his surveillance of a former assistant Trump’s campaign campaign in the now-concluded Probe of Russia. In response to allegations that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it was no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign use of a former British spy to collect opposition research on Trump in 2016. With a likely acquittal – Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be required for a conviction – the defense team also argues with an American audience who will go to the polls in 10 months. Trump, eyeing the audience beyond the Senate chamber, lamented the schedule in a tweet, saying it “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley on TV.” The arguments are scheduled for a few hours Saturday in what defense lawyers have called a taste. They will continue on Monday.

The U.S. Senate floor is now owned by President Donald Trump’s lawyers as they push the Republican-led chamber to an acquittal for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

The president’s lawyers will start their arguments on Saturday for the impeachment trial and should insist that the president did nothing wrong when he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

The lawyers have foreshadowed an aggressive and far-reaching defense that will assert a broad vision of presidential powers and will portray Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to reverse the results of the last election and ensure his defeat in the next. They should also try to put Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for a top spot in Iowa caucuses next month.

“They’ve submitted their case. It’s our next hour,” said Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The opening of the defense case comes after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats, who, in ending Friday, warned that the President will continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy in unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 elections. They implored the Republicans to allow new testimony to be heard before making a final verdict.

“Give America a fair trial,” said representative Adam Schiff, the chief responsible for the impeachment of the Democrats. “It is worth it.”

Schiff closed Democrats’ file after three days of methodical and passionate arguments detailing accusations that Trump abused power by asking Ukraine for political polls of political rivals, then obstructed congressional investigation into the matter .

Trump’s lawyers have their first chance to defend him on Saturday and should argue that he was within his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

By demonstrating that Trump invited Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections, the seven Democratic prosecutors sprinkled their arguments with video clips, emails and lessons from American history.

Republicans who find the presentation tedious and redundant can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers, who plan to attack the impeachment for both political and legal reasons.

“He is really trying to remove the returning officer in 2020. They do not trust the American people to make a decision,” said Sekulow.

Defense lawyers have reported that they would make Trump a victim not only of Democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors.

They will likely invoke errors by the FBI in its surveillance of a former Trump campaign assistant in the now completed investigation into Russia. In response to allegations that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it was no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign use of a former British spy to collect opposition research on Trump in 2016.

With a likely acquittal – Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be required for a conviction – the defense team also argues with an American audience that will go to the polls in 10 month.

Trump, staring at the public beyond the Senate chamber, lamented the schedule in a tweet, saying it “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

The arguments are expected to take place only a few hours Saturday in what defense lawyers have called a taste. They will continue on Monday.

