The proposed resolution would encourage hunter education in high schools in Wyoming

Students from Centennial Elementary School silently sneak in on a fake deer during a field test for a hunting training at a Wyoming Outdoor Expo in the Casper Events Center. Students used inert guns and shotguns to “hunt” animal dolls that were placed along a track behind the Event Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CHEYENNE, Wyo – A legislative proposal for the Wyoming Legislature is coming, which may make safety classes for hunting and firearm available to high school students as part of their school day.

Joint Senate Resolution No. SJ0001 would encourage the Game and Fish Division to offer hunter and firearm safety classes as a voluntary physical education for high school students throughout the state along with the Wyoming Department of Education.

The current law of Wyoming requires a person born after January 1, 1966, to follow a hunter safety course to take wild animals using firearms to a country other than that person’s family.

The proposed legislation says that, since the Game and Fish Department is legally responsible for overseeing firearm and hunter training programs, collaboration with the Ministry of Education allows training consistent with their mission.

“Firearm and hunter programs include instruction in areas such as the understanding of responsibilities as an athlete, the understanding of hunting ethics, the demonstration of the safe handling of firearms, the understanding and identification of different types of firearms, ammunition and the proper use of both, practice of safe firearm cleaning and storage at home, basic principles of nature management, nature conservation and conservation and understanding of how hunters can be resources for nature conservation, “the proposed legislation says.

The proposed resolution cites the states of Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina, which have already set up programs where students in their secondary and secondary schools can choose to meet their obligations regarding firearm and hunter education through their physical education classes.

The resolution to encourage the safety of hunters and firearms in high schools in Wyoming is sponsored by Senator Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower and co-sponsored by nine other members of both the House and the Senate.

The legislative meeting will meet on 10 February.