The promise of a private manned space flight could finally be fulfilled this year

This year, a number of promising achievements in manned space travel have been achieved. For the first time, private companies were able to put people in orbit in 2020, and two different companies were able to send paying tourists on suborbital missions. The aerospace industry has waited for these milestones for years, but 2020 is likely the year for both.

We may also see some new missile debuts this year, both large and small. A record number of missions – four – are also expected to launch to Mars from four different space agencies. This is just the beginning of an exciting year. Here you can see what we are looking forward to in the coming 11.5 months.

Commercial crew

Yes, it is happening. Probably. Both SpaceX and Boeing have made significant progress in launching people from Florida to the International Space Station. They also had setbacks. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully ran a test in March, but a month later the capsule detonated during a thruster test. Boeing completed an unmanned orbital test flight in December, but was hampered by a software problem and was unable to accomplish the main task of its flight as it approached and docked with the International Space Station.

These problems are likely to be overcome. SpaceX plans to test its demolition systems in-flight on Saturday using a slightly modified version of the SuperDraco engines that caused problems in April. The success of this test could lead to a crew launch in late spring, depending on how quickly NASA can review data from this and other tests before it confirms Crew Dragon’s readiness to fly.

It is less clear how long Boeing’s software problems will set the company back. Starliner also had some problems with the engine during its test flight. NASA has announced that it will spend the next two months reviewing the problem before deciding how to proceed. The bottom line is that one or both companies are likely to launch manned flights in 2020. We can hardly wait.

Space tourism

Let’s face it: we’ve heard that before. Richard Branson has long promised to take tourists on a suborbital space flight. As early as July 2008, Sir Richard said Virgin Galactic was ready to launch its first paying customers in 18 months. It’s been over a decade since then, but Virgin seems to be approaching.

The company has completed two successful suborbital test flights to the edge of space with its VSS Unity spacecraft. Since then, Virgin has started equipping the cabin interior for customer missions. The first paying customers will likely fly later this year – including Sir Richard himself.

In February 2019, Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo reached space for the second time in 10 weeks.

This flight carried three people, including Beth Moses, who oversaw astronaut training for the company.

The view from up there is not bad.

Here is the view from 82 km altitude during the company’s first space flight in December 2018.

Virgin Galactics SpaceshipTwo takes off on December 13, 2018 for a VSS Unity suborbital test flight in Mojave, California.

The company is currently flying from Mojave, California. After the trial period, commercial operations will take place in southern New Mexico.

A look at the carrier plane and the spaceship USS Unity.

During the flight in December 2018, VSS Unity burned its engines for 60 seconds.

Virgin Galactics VSS Unity lands after its first suborbital test flight.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle passed a quiet year in 2019 with a seven-month break between unmanned operations from May to December. The company’s managing director, Bob Smith, said in October that Virgin “stepped on the brakes” to make sure everything in the six-person spacecraft was safe for people. It seems reasonable to ask, “If no people fly to New Shepard in 2020, will they ever do it?”

A quartet of Mars

Most readers will know that NASA’s Mars 2020 rover (along with a small helicopter) is scheduled to launch in July 2020. But up to three other spaceships could leave Earth for the red planet this summer. This is partly due to the fact that the main start window for Mars opens in the summer. This is the point at which the least amount of Delta-V or energy is needed to get there every 26 months.

The high number of starts is also due to the fact that other countries want to take part in the red campaign. China is planning to launch its first spacecraft on Mars, and the HX-1 mission is ambitious. It combines an orbiter, a lander and a rover in one mission. No country other than the United States has ever landed a spacecraft on Mars and put it into service for a longer period of time.

The European Space Agency, together with Roscosmos, is trying to safely house its ExoMars 2020 lander on Mars. There were some serious problems with testing parachutes and this mission. It is therefore not clear whether ExoMars 2020 will actually start or will not appear until the next launch opportunity.

Finally, the United Arab Emirates will try to fly their Hope Mars Mission orbiter during the July window. The orbiter will launch from Japan with an H2-A rocket. The aim of the mission is to study the thin Martian atmosphere and to inspire a generation of Emirati engineers.

New little missiles

Several companies commissioned to launch Smallsat announced in early 2019 that they wanted to launch their first orbital missions last year. The biggest news in the field of small satellite rockets was that Rocket Lab continued to give up 2020 with six successful missions, the construction of a new launch pad and the planned reuse of the first stage of the electron booster (which the company may be targeting).

However, we expect new players to take part in the Smallsat launch race this year. Virgin Orbit has taken some final steps to fly its Launcher One booster from the Cosmic Girl aircraft. This mission could take place in the first quarter of 2020, and the company hopes to get operational flights smoothly shortly thereafter, with another half-dozen missiles being produced in the factory floor. (Good luck – the step from test flight to operational flight is often a big step.)

Firefly Aerospace says the launch of the Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is getting closer. After the company had to switch from an automated to a more traditional flight terminal system, the company is now planning the first launch in April.

And then there could be some surprises in 2020. Astra Space, which was also acquired by the Stealth Space Company, could emerge from a period of silence this year. In addition, a handful of other units around the world – including the Ariane Group’s Vega-C rocket, India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, and a few players in China – could launch orbital flights in 2020.