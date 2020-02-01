The prom date of Kobe Bryant, Brandy, breaks the silence about the death of NBA star

At the age of 17, Kobe Bryant took famous R&B singer and sitcom star Brandy to his ball. While the two went on a few follow-up dates, they finally decided to remain friends.

The singer ‘Almost doesn’t count’ now mourns the loss of the great NBA and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and expresses her condolences to the wife of Bryant, Vanessa and their family.

“I will never understand”, the respected singer wrote a picture of Bryant and Gigi. “My condolences to @vanessabryant and all families who are in pain during this tragic time. Love ♥ ️ #Mamba #Mambacita. “

Bryant and Gigi were killed last Sunday in a helicopter crash together with 7 other people. His widow, Vanessa, recently thanked fans of the deceased NBA baller for their condolences, write on Instagram,

“We have been completely destroyed by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the wonderful father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

