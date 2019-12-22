The production method that the Isuzu Vehicross gave us deserves a return

Loading...

1998 was relatively late in the Age of Bubbles, but that didn't stop Isuzu from giving us his perhaps most impressively strange model to date, Vehicross. In order for such a strange low-volume model to be approved, Isuzu decided to use a cost-reduction production method that allowed the brand to keep overhead costs low. They used ceramic molds for the body.

Most cars are built with panels formed with steel molds. The advantage of using steel is that the molds are strong enough to support hundreds of thousands of presses, which is necessary for large-scale production. While steel molds are durable, they are also expensive. In 1998, the dies could cost more than one million dollars each, and each model requires that a die be constructed for each pressed metal panel of the body.

When you add all the various panels that make up the body of a car, the cost could add up to more than $ 100 million per pop in 1998 dollars.

Automotive News reported that that kind of money was not in Isuzu's cards when the idea of ​​Vehicross came up. It was not likely that a two-door SUV with a challenging style would sell enough units to justify the initial costs of all those steel molds, so Isuzu turned to Maedan pottery experts for a process they called Ceraform.

While it was difficult for me to find details about the specific ceramic technologies used and how the method could allow sufficient cost savings to justify the production of a wild model such as Vehicross, I spoke with a friend who does design work for an automotive supply company It makes extensive use of ceramics for numerous applications. He told me that the advantage of ceramic molds is the ability to use a liquid suspension to form the original mold instead of a single piece of steel. What comes out after using a compound liquid would be difficult enough for tens of thousands of presses, if not the hundreds of thousands needed for a mass production model.

So while the ceramic molds that Isuzu used were not strong enough to last a large-scale production, they were just what the company needed to pump enough Vehicrosses to meet demand. Of course, if the product planners had been wrong and the market demand far exceeded the supply coming out of the ceramic molds, the steel ones could always be ordered.

That didn't happen, but we got the wonderfully wild Vehicross and I think it's a great thing. Mainly because it gave me an idea.

As electric cars occupy a larger part of the market, it seems likely that many, if not most electric cars, are built on skateboards that allow a wide variety of body styles to be built on similar mechanics. With the mechanics already treated, manufacturers can take a look at the new niches that would otherwise not receive much attention. With cheaper body stamping techniques such as these ceramic matrices, manufacturers can drastically reduce design and production costs and challenge market expectations with more exciting and striking designs. If that means more Vehicross-style oddities in the market, I agree.

