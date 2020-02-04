The problem with advertisements: Google drops the most important statistics in the Q4 report

From 2008: Larry Page (L) and Sergey Brin (R), the co-founders of Google. Did they leave just in time?

(Image by James Leynse / Corbis)

Google’s cost-per-click – an important measure of key advertising activities – is missing for the first time in 15 years and more than 60 quarterly reports in its most recent quarterly financial report.

Alphabet, the holding company of Google, reported disappointing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019. Surprisingly, Alphabet recorded financial information about Google’s YouTube and cloud IT activities for the first time.

Foremski’s Take

Although analysts were distracted by unexpected financial data on YouTube and in the cloud, there was hardly any lack of a critical measure that is central to Google’s business: cost per click. This measure of the average revenue that Google generates per click has fallen by 15% or more, quarterly, year after year. And this has been going on for more than ten years.

Clicking on ads is how Google makes money. When the click is on its own properties, this goes through AdWords. On third-party sites, this is via the Adsense network. In the most recent financial quarter, Adwords and Adsense generated more than 82% of total revenue and all their profitability.

The missing measured value disrupts financial models. Inventory analysts regularly search for costs per click and associated statistics for paid clicks:

Yet this crucial measure for Google’s advertising activities is missing without any explanation. Probably because Google cannot explain a business model where it must surpass massive deflation in its core ad product, by finding even more places to show poorly performing ads. With the shift to mobile platforms, the display area for additional ads is shrinking rapidly, as is Google’s outlook.

With YouTube and cloud revenue, Google is trying to focus on its activities that are less dependent on ads and have revenue from subscriptions. But those companies make a fraction of what it makes in advertisements. And it is impossible to verify their performance without additional information that remains private.

The surprising release of YouTube and cloud revenues, while costs per click are deducted from advertisements, distracts from potential problems that are hiding within the company.

This blatant step to remove troubling value can backfire for GOOG and draw attention to the lack of transparency and the inability to diversify an advertising company that is rapidly deflating. Along with the many investigations into business practices, it is not surprising that Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin resigned at the end of last year.