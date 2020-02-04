The primary impulse from New Hampshire has been switched on: presidential candidates are arriving

Candidates flocked to New Hampshire early Tuesday morning to start a frantic week of campaigning before the first votes in the country were cast in the primary week of next week. Supporters for the various candidates gathered outside Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to welcome them to New Hampshire. The candidates switched to Granite State despite the fact that they had no results from the caucuses in Iowa, where officials had a problem reporting verified numbers. The final results are expected to be announced on Tuesday. Almost all candidates are scheduled for the coming week in New Hampshire. Vice-president Joe Biden, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren were among the candidates who arrived at night. “We know that we have done incredibly well. We have won a number of terrains and delegates in places that we did not expect to win, so we feel good, “said Klobuchar.” (I’m) even more excited to be here in New Hampshire, where our campaign takes a ton of momentum, and we’re going to storm the state all week, “Yang said.” It’s good to be in New Hampshire. Our organizers are now leaving Iowa and going to the other places in the country where we are, “Warren said. The mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, received a major approval from Nashua mayor Jim Donchess for his arrival in the state on Tuesday morning. Sen Bernie Sanders, who is expected to finish well in Iowa, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer are also expected in the state of Tuesday Tulsi Gabbard, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and senator Michael Bennet campaigned Monday in Caucus Night in Iowa in New Hampshire and chose to focus their efforts on the state with the first in the nation.

Candidates flocked to New Hampshire early Tuesday morning to start a frantic week of campaigning before the first votes in the country were cast in the primary week of next week.

Supporters for the various candidates gathered outside Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to welcome them to New Hampshire.

The candidates moved to the Granite State despite having no results from the caucuses in Iowa, where officials had a problem reporting verified numbers. The final results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Almost all candidates are scheduled to be in New Hampshire the following week.

Former vice president Joe Biden, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren were among the candidates who arrived at night.

“We know that we have done incredibly well. We have won a number of terrains and delegates in places that we did not expect to win, so we feel good, “said Klobuchar.

“(I am) even more excited to be here in New Hampshire, where our campaign is booming and we will storm the state all week,” Yang said.

“It’s good to be in New Hampshire. Our organizers are now leaving Iowa and going to the other places in the country where we are,” Warren said.

Former mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, received a major approval from Nashua mayor Jim Donchess for his arrival on Tuesday morning in the state.

Candidates including Senator Bernie Sanders, who is expected to finish well in Iowa, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer are also expected in the state Tuesday.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and senator Michael Bennet campaigned Monday in Caucus Night in Iowa in New Hampshire and chose to focus their efforts on the state with the first in the nation.

