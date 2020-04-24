The price of Polestar 2 may give you a chance against Tesla’s Model 3 Performance

Photo: Polestar

Polestar 2 began production in China in March, with a release scheduled here in the United States in late summer, Polestar said today. The company also revealed its price in the States after declaring in October to start at about $ 65,000 in Europe.

Here the number is $ 59900, or just below the $ 60,000 threshold New York and California have set for electric car buyers to get a $ 2,000 rebate. Polestar’s previous estimate for the U.S. price was $ 63,000, although moving to $ 59,900 means that in theory buyers in these two states can get a discount of up to $ 9,500, including the tax credit. federal $ 7,500, leaving the total price at $ 50,400.

Polestar 2 also has options:

Polestar also announced the option prices for Polestar 2 below:

• Performance pack: $ 5,000

• Nappa inner leather: $ 4,000

• 20-inch Liga wheels: $ 1,200

• Metallic Paint Color: $ 1,200

All of this makes it … a bit competitive with Tesla’s Model 3, and quite competitive with the Model 3 Performance. The Model 3 starts at $ 35,000, but usually ends up being sold for more than that. A quick inventory search at 200 miles from me, for example, reveals the clearest to be $ 39,990, but that car doesn’t come with all the features of Tesla’s Autopilot Pilot or performance package.

The highest-yielding Model 3 I can find near me is $ 56,990, while the Polestar 2 with Performance Pack would be $ 57,400, including federal tax credit. (Tesla buyers will no longer qualify for the federal tax credit, but both cars will be eligible for most state incentives, a decent summary of the state for which Tesla has this.)

In terms of performance, the Model 3 Performance is a slightly more powerful car, making 450 horsepower to 408 horsepower than Polestar 2, and it also has a better range, an EPA rated 299 miles compared to 275 miles in Polestar 2, but both of those numbers are not significantly better.

Inside, the Model 3 has that giant screen, of course, while Polestar trumpets its infotainment system as the first in the world to be powered by Android, which means it will have Google Maps and Google Assistant on its own screen. . Polestar’s semi-autonomous features don’t even match the capabilities of Tesla’s Autopilot, but in the case of Polestar (and Volvo by extension) it’s very deliberate.

One of the exclusive features of the Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack? Gold belts:



On paper, then, the Model 3 Performance looks slightly better, and perhaps even a little cheaper depending on where you are. More intangible, though, the Polestar 2 is objectively cooler, being a product of Volvo’s performance division and the newest thing. It will also be much less common on the roads, since Tesla sold about 300,000 Model 3s last year alone.

But it also shows that there is a market for this type of car. The question is how much Polestar can put on this.

