The price of oil continues to rise, the industry is angry about the conflict between Iran and the United States

Loading...

Shutterstock

MATT O’BRIEN Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) – The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $ 70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in over three months. The escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States caused excitement.

The Brent contract for oil hit a high of $ 70.74 a barrel, the highest since mid-September when a brief attack on Saudi crude oil processing facilities occurred. The equity markets also declined, fearing that Iran could take a “hard retribution” vow.

Article below …

“The market is concerned about the potential for retaliation, and particularly about the region’s energy and oil infrastructure,” said Antoine Halff, a Columbia University researcher and former chief oil analyst for the International Energy Agency. “If Iran wanted to disable a larger facility in the region, it has the technical capacity to do so.”

The United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Friday. Earlier Sunday, when Iran threatened retaliation, President Donald Trump tweeted that the US was ready to attack 52 locations in the Islamic Republic if Americans were harmed.

Fears that Iran may strike back oil and gas deposits that are important to the United States and its allies in the Persian Gulf are due to earlier attacks that have been largely attributed to Iran.

The United States has blamed Iran for a wave of provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved production. Iran has denied involvement in these attacks.

“Targeting oil infrastructure could raise prices, create global economic problems, and drive Iran to the top,” said Jim Krane, an energy and geopolitics researcher at Rice University.

Compared to other attack methods, targeting energy areas also “does not kill many people,” said Krane. “It is capital intensive, not person intensive. In terms of virulence of the reprisals, this is a safer option.”

The global economy will still suffer because the oil markets affect other energy-intensive industries such as airlines, shipping and petrochemicals.

Global equity markets have plummeted since Friday. European indices fell over 1% on Monday after Asia closed lower. Wall Street was expected to come back on and futures to drop 0.6%.

Brent crude oil rose $ 1.02 to $ 69.62 a barrel and has risen nearly 6% since the Iranian general’s death.

At the same time, some experts say that the impact of a geopolitical crisis in the Middle East on oil prices may not be as great as it used to be. For example, the U.S. energy industry can boost shale oil production in places like Texas.

“We are in this new area where the world’s oil markets are more dynamic and can handle this disorder more than before,” said Michael Webber, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased steadily since Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and restore paralyzing sanctions.

But after the attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility in Abqaiq in September, Halff said that “the market managed to discard this fairly quickly, partly because shale oil was thought to be fairly common.”

After this incident, the oil price rose by over 14% in one day, but lost these gains in the next two weeks.

Halff said the murder of the Iranian colonel general was different.

“This cannot be fixed,” he said. “You can repair a facility. You cannot bring anyone back to life. There is no going back. “