The Prestwick Airport Hangar is being prepared as a temporary mortuary to store corpses during the pandemic – The Scottish Sun

A TEMPORARY mortuary is being erected in the Prestwick Airport hangar if needed to save a corpse during a coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement from the three Ayrshire councils has confirmed “temporary body storage facilities” are being prepared at the transportation center.

They said: “As part of our emergency action with regard to COVID-19, we have taken the Ayrshire approach to facilitating temporary body storage facilities at Prestwick Airport.

“Three Ayrshire Councils have regular contact with the NHS and Funeral Directors throughout the region to assess their capacity to manage additional deaths during this period.

“The Prestwick facility will only be used if the Funeral Director can no longer manage additional deaths.”

That happened two days after we told how a warehouse near Glasgow was turned into a mortuary to store up to 1,700 bodies.

Conversion work is being carried out by the Glasgow City Council because the number of positive cases and deaths continues to increase.

