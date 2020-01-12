The pressure on Babbel increases in balance with the Wanderers season

West Sydney coach Markus Babbel is under increased pressure to keep his job after the Wanderers suffered a seventh defeat of the season on Saturday, leaving the club 20 points behind.

The 0-2 loss to Wellington was compounded by the team’s poor performance, which showed no direction of attack, no cohesion in ball possession and no concentration in defense. It has been a spectacle that has become synonymous with hikers this season, and sources close to the hikers’ board suggest that Babbel, as the responsible trainer, will answer some tough questions.

Markus Babbel shows his frustration during the Wanderers’ defeat in Wellington on Saturday. Photo credit: Getty

The result continues the hikers’ recent suffering and slides to eighth place on the ladder after leading the league after round three. Babbel has lost six of his last nine games and only got five out of 27 possible points. Perhaps his record at the club is more worrying when he only won ten of his 40 A-League games and has lost 22 times since arriving in 2018.

During this time, the club has invested a lot in the team and its facilities.