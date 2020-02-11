The president of the JSU resigns after his arrest in prostitution

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%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%3D%3D"></noscript>

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A university president in Mississippi resigns after being arrested in a prostitution cane.

President of Jackson State University, Dr. William B. Bynum Jr., resigned on Monday, took effect immediately, officials said.

“I see him on campus all the time. I had conversations with him and he just seemed like a nice guy, like a family man, “student Quiana James said about Bynum. “I was proud to have him as my president and to see this it is like:” Wow, I’m ashamed. “

The Clinton Police Department arrested more than a dozen suspects in the prostitution staff, including Bynum and JSU professor Shonda McCarthy.

“I wish we hadn’t arrested anyone, but we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that criminal activities won’t take place in the city of Clinton,” said Clinton police chief Ford Hayman.

According to researchers, detectives came into contact with the perpetrators online via “dark web” sites.

The arrests include multiple charges, including prostitution, obtaining the services of a prostitute, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution, and various violations of controlled means.

Both Bynum and McCarthy have a connection with an ongoing lawsuit.

Students say that unity is the most important thing now.

“I think the next step should be to come together as a university,” said student Nakenbe Fleming.

James said, “The president is supposed to represent us, and the last two presidents haven’t done that well, so we want to come together and basically have a voice in who’s supposed to come next.”

Thomas Hudson has been appointed interim president. He currently serves as a special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer of the university.

32.341534

-90.321758

. (TagsToTranslate) news