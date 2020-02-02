The president of the ex-university of Wyoming was investigated

Laurie Nichols visits with an audience member at a public meeting at the University of Wyoming before being selected as the next university president. (Gregory Nickerson / WyoFile)

LARAMIE, Wyoming (AP) – University of Wyoming officials acknowledge for the first time that they opened an investigation into a school president before being released last year.

The University’s Supervisory Board said in a statement on Friday that two staff members have been informed by human resources staff about former university president Laurie Nichols. An external employment agency hired by the university discovered several ‘accounts or perspectives of a comparable and consistent nature’. The university gave no details about the complaints.

Nichols, currently the president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota, said in a statement that she was never aware of the reports and was disappointed when she discovered that the board had secretly investigated her.

The university also said in a statement that it would not appeal against a court ruling demanding that documents be released about the decision to let Nichols go. The documents are expected to be released on Monday.

The Laramie Boomerang, Casper Star Tribune, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and WyoFile applied to the court last year for the decision of the university to withhold the documents.

The board said they had not previously explained the decision to protect Nichols’ privacy.

