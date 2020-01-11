The president of Iran admits that the Iranian rocket has brought down the jetliner of Ukraine

Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – The president of Iran has finally acknowledged what Canada, Great Britain and the United States have been strongly suspecting for days that it was indeed an Iranian rocket that killed a Ukrainian jetliner on Wednesday and killed all 176 people on board.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous error,” Hassan Rouhani said in a post on Twitter at the end of Friday.

“My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families. I offer my sincere condolences. “

Rouhani said investigations “continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake.”

Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, has also published a tweet with the text “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions from internal investigation by the armed forces: human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to a disaster. “

There were 57 Canadian citizens aboard the doomed plane.

In a statement posted on Twitter overnight by Justin Trudeau’s communications director, Cameron Ahmad, the prime minister said: “Tonight Iran acknowledged that Flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down by its own forces. Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a statement stating that the crash investigation must be continued and that the “perpetrators” must be tried. He also said that Iran should compensate the families of victims.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his “deep sympathy” with the families of the victims and called on the armed forces to “pursue suspected failings and guilt in the painful incident.”

The tweets from Iran’s leaders contradict a statement that Tehran had issued earlier Friday denying any responsibility for taking down flight 752, blaming a fire on the Boeing 737-800 engine instead. .

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that several intelligence sources had reported that the plane had been shot down by an Iranian rocket, possibly by accident – a review repeated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Scott Morrison and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iran had initially responded by rejecting accusations such as Western propaganda that officials said were offensive to the victims.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that the Canadian government is leading a group of nations that have lost civilians in the Tehran air crash to plead with “one vote.”

He also noted that the government is setting up a task force of senior officials to ensure that Canadian families affected by the crash get the support and information they need.

The Canadian press has independently confirmed at least 74 victims associated with Canada, including many students at Canadian universities.

The dead also included citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Germany.

Flight 752 collapsed after Iran launched rocket attacks against two military bases in Iraq, including one in the northern city of Irbil, where Canadian special-forces soldiers have been active for the past five years.

The attack, with no casualties, was a response to an American air raid in Baghdad, Iraq, which killed the Iranian Major General. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Iran had invited Ukraine, Canada, France and Boeing, who built the jetliner, to participate in the crash investigation. The Transport Safety Board issued a statement on Friday that two researchers were preparing to find their way to the area.

Ukrainian investigators were given access on Friday to the flight recorders recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft en route to Kiev, as well as access to recordings of air traffic controllers at Tehran airport, said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko of Ukraine.

However, it was unclear how the investigation would proceed in the light of Iran’s recognition that the jet had been shot.

Transport Canada, meanwhile, says it has “notified Canadian airlines to advise them not to enter Iraq and Iran airspace because of the potential risk of increased military activity in the area.”