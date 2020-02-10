The prescription of antidepressants could become more precise with AI

Scientists have taken a small step towards personalizing depression treatment.

A study of more than 300 people with severe depression found that brain wave patterns predicted which were most likely to respond to the drug sertraline (Zoloft), a team reported on Monday in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Failure to do so could provide better care for the millions of people with severe depression in the United States.

“This is definitely a step forward,” said Michele Ferrante, who heads the Computer Psychiatry and Computational Neuroscience programs at the National Institute of Mental Health. It was not part of the course.

“One of our biggest disappointments is that when a patient has depression, we have little idea what the right treatment is for him,” says Dr. Amit Etkin, author of the study and professor of psychiatry at Stanford University. “Essentially, the drugs are selected by trying them out.”

Etkin is also CEO of Alto Neuroscience, a Stanford-supported start-up that develops computer-based approaches to diagnose mental illness and select therapies.

In the study, the researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze brain wave patterns in more than 300 patients diagnosed with severe depression. Then they checked what happened when the same patients started taking sertraline.

And a pattern of electrical activity seemed to predict how well a patient would do. “If the person does particularly well, it is recommended to take sertraline,” says Etkin.

People whose brain waves showed that they could not handle the drug well were more likely to respond to drug-free therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation.

The results suggest that treating depression is not trial and error. “If we find people who are particularly sensitive to an antidepressant, we can find people who are very effective with the drug,” says Etkin.

And he says that most psychiatrists and psychologists already have the EEG equipment needed to collect brainwave data – although they would need to upload that data to analyze it.

“It’s something that can be done very quickly and easily in any clinic, and then you can get your result when you leave the office,” he says.

Maybe one day, says Ferrante. “It should be clear that these are just the first promising efforts in this area,” he says.

However, Ferrante believes the study shows that scientists are finally getting a better understanding of how to choose the best treatment for someone with depression.

“We are definitely pushing in this direction,” he says.

The next step will be to show whether depression patients are actually more likely to get better when determining treatment for brain wave patterns. Ferrante adds that future research must involve more than one drug.

“What we want are models that can differentiate between treatments,” he says.