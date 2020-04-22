The prequel movie “Hunger Games” is at work

Let the games continue.

On Tuesday, April 21, Lionsgate officially announced that the Hunger Games franchise will officially acquire a prequel film based on Suzanne Collin’s highly anticipated novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Francis Lawrence, who previously directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay parts 1 and 2, will direct the upcoming prequel movie. Collins edits the screenplay with screenwriter Michael Arndt, who helped write the screenplay Catching Fire.

Donald Sutherland starred as authoritarian President Snow in the first four films, which included the nation Pan and his annual event, where two teenaged “honors” were randomly selected from each of the 12 districts to exclude each other in the brutal arena. Katniss Everdeen, portrayed in Jennifer Lawrence’s franchise, is a young woman from poor county 12 who survived the games and struggled to overthrow the system, and was the focus of Collins’ earlier books. However, the ballad of songbirds and snakes will be followed by the 18-year-old Coriolanus snow.

Before becoming President of Pan, Snow is selected as the mentor of the 10th Hunger Games. He is excited at first, but after realizing that the female honor he was given is from District 12. Nina Jacobson, who has produced all of the previous Hunger Games films, will return to create a prequel with Brad Simpson.

“Lionsgate has always been the home of The Hunger Games and I’m glad to get back to them with this new book,” said Collins, who also serves as an executive producer, he said in a statement. “From the beginning, they treated the source material with great respect, honored the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and assembled an incredible team in front of and behind the camera. It is a pleasure for me to meet Nina, Francis and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen and let them share their remarkable talent again with the world of Mr.. I look forward to working with them and everyone at Lionsgate when we bring The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to theaters around the world. “