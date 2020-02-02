The preliminary hearing for the man accused of double murder in 2019 begins Monday

The preliminary hearing for a Calgary man accused of murdering a mother and her 22-month-old daughter begins Monday.

Robert Leeming, 35, is accused of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson. Their bodies were found in Kananaskis Country last May.

The hearing is expected to last three weeks and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to try the case, but the evidence presented during the investigation is likely to be protected by a publication ban.

Lovett and Sanderson were reported missing on April 23 last year. The pair was last seen a week earlier and their bodies were later found on May 6 in a heavily forested area in Grizzly Creek in Kananaskis Country, about 87 kilometers west of Calgary.

The police did not release the causes of death, but said the killings were “a targeted attack motivated by domestic affairs”.

According to the police, Leeming and Lovett had an intimate relationship and lived together with Lovett’s daughter in the considered Cranston mansion in southeast Calgary. Leeming was questioned by the police on 25 April but released while investigators continued to gather evidence. He was subsequently arrested on May 6, the same day the bodies were found, and was charged the following day.

The domestic murders sent shock waves through Calgary, and community recruiters, vigils and commemorative campaigns honored the victims. Since death, the Lovett and Sanderson family have made special efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence and to honor the memory of their loved ones with a charity gala and a $ 25,000 donation to the Calgary Women emergency shelter.

Although still free, Leeming spoke to reporters and denied any knowledge of the couple’s disappearance. Leeming, a British citizen, told Postmedia earlier that he moved to Canada in 2013 to marry a Canadian woman. Legal documents obtained by Postmedia show that the couple were divorced in May 2018. The suspect is locked up in a Medicine Hat lock-up and has no family in Calgary.

