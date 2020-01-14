The pregnant Milla Jovovich goes for a walk with her husband and other stars

January 14, 2020 | 1:05 p.m.

Pregnant Milla Jovovich strolls with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson. The 43-year-old star announced that she was three months pregnant in August 2019, which means she is expected to be there next month.

BACK GRID

Jon Cryer tries to enjoy his melting Fatamorgana Gelato ice cream cone on a warm Monday afternoon in Studio City, CA.

BACK GRID

Antonio Banderas looks bad in a leather jacket after being nominated for an Oscar.

MEGA

Candice Swanepoel attends the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents show from South Africa during Berlin Fashion Week.

Getty Images

Halsey attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers with her texting friend.

Splash news

Courteney Cox and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Splash news

Natalie Portman takes her daughter Amalia Millepied on a midday coffee run in Los Feliz, CA.

BACK GRID

Kaia Gerber looks happy when she poses with a vintage car during a photo shoot in Miami.

MEGA

Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry attend the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” in New York.

Getty Images

Julianne Hough resigns for some errands without her wedding ring in Studio City, CA.

BACK GRID

Bella Hadid is wearing a blue jumpsuit in Paris.

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and her mother go for a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles with a reluctant Luna.

MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg poses with his furry co-star on the set of “Blue Bloods” in New York.

Splash news

Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey advertise “The Gentleman” in New York.

Getty Images

Patrick Stewart gets dirty when he puts his hands in the cement of the TCL Chinese Theater.

Splash news

Justin Bieber leaves his regular clinic with an IV cable in Los Angeles.

BACK GRID

Sofia Vergara looks stylish when running errands in Beverly Hills.

BACK GRID

Tyga comes to Paris for Men’s Fashion Week.

Splash news

Allison Janney, McKenna Grace, Viola Davis and Lucy Alibar arrive at the premiere of “Troop Zero” by Amazon Studios in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Will Smith greets fans at Despierta America during the Miami press day for his upcoming film “Bad Boys For Life”.

Getty Images