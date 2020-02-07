The powerful game of Blue Jackets spatters – Sport – The Columbus shipment

There was a time when the Blue Jackets were deadly during power play.

They were not only dangerous or above average. They were easily one of the top teams of the NHL.

For about three weeks from November 7 to December 3, they were fourth in the league with 12 power-play goals and a success rate of 31.6% (12 out of 38). It raised them from the low 20s in the overall NHL rankings to November 10 on November 30, and things were ready to improve even more after veteran assistant Paul MacLean was hired November 21 as a power-play specialist.

But like other inexplicable phenomena, it disappeared quickly. Since December 4, the Blue Jackets have gone 8 out of 66 (12.1%), are in that time on the last (31st) and have fallen back to the 24th overall (17.1%).

“We have had many boys who were injured during the power play,” said coach John Tortorella on Wednesday in the Nationwide Arena. “You (reporters) have the right to ask because we just didn’t score, but we just have to keep trying to find our way with it.”

He’s right about injuries. The Blue Jackets lost power-play attackers Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Josh Anderson, Alexandre Texier and Emil Bemstrom several weeks in December and January, but that is not the only reason for their dry spell.

Atkinson and Bjorkstrand are back, along with more scoring opportunities with equal strength, but power-play goals are still missing. The Jackets did not score one in six of the last seven games and scored on a power play in only five of the last 15 games.

“We’ve had some chances,” said Tortorella after the jackets went 0 for 1 in a 1-0 overtime win Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. “I think our submissions have been good. Faceoffs are an important thing. (Boone Jenner) has won a number of faceoffs. We have to keep trying to get control when you get that benefit to start a power play. So we just keep working on it. “

In the meantime, the jackets have scooped their way back to the playoff race with a record of 18-2-5 in the past 25 games. They have earned 41 of the 50 available points, rising from 11 points from the December 8 playoffs to third place in the Metropolitan Division, and they did it with a largely non-functioning power-play.

“I think our criminal killing compensates for it because our criminal killing has increased and is more consistent,” Tortorella said. “So, until we get that power game going, we have to make sure that we continue to follow the other side of the game.”

If that is not the case, things can eventually begin to fall back. There are only 28 games left to give the power play units a jump start, including 12 in just 23 extra days this month.

“It’s so important to the end,” said Captain Nick Foligno. “The games are getting tighter, we all know that, and usually special teams are pretty much what you get through this next piece. That must be a big difference for us and we know that. There is sufficient skill and understanding on those units to get the job done. “

Avoid the box

One of the factors in the increase in the penalty-kill numbers of the Blue Jackets is that their short-handed situations are declining.

Since December 31, the jackets are called for 32 penalties in 15 matches. That is an average of 2.13 per game – or 1.3 less per game than before.

“We got a bit of a funk there,” Tortorella said. “I think some of them, frankly, should not have been punishments, but they were mentioned. Every team goes through it. I was worried then, but I knew it wouldn’t be long. We are a pretty disciplined team about checking and checking with our legs. Hopefully it will continue. “

Close calls

The Blue Jackets have played 33 games that were decided by one goal, most in the NHL. The next closest are the Montreal Canadiens (29) and Boston Bruins (28).

The jackets also lead the competition with 18 wins with one goal and go 18-6-9 in matches decided by a goal.

“I just think we feel comfortable in the (close) games,” said Tortorella. “We are involved in so many close games, I think we are just used to being there.”

[email protected]

@BrianHedger