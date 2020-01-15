The power | Amazon release date, cast, storyline

Naomi Alderman’s novel The Power from 2016, which won the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017, is adapted for television by Amazon.

Alderman himself will be part of a purely female writing team for the show, which was first announced in February 2019.

Given the extensive source material and some exciting names attached to the project, including Reed Morano, director of The Handmaid’s Tale, the show should be an exciting prospect.

Here you will find everything you need to know about The Power.

What is the release date of The Power?

Details of when we can expect it on Amazon are not yet known – but we will let you know as more information is released. We know that production should start in February 2020.

What is The Power about?

The series takes place in a dystopian future in which all teenage girls have developed the ability to electrocute people with just their hands. When teenagers find that they can exert this power in older women, women around the world begin to take power, become the dominant gender, and in some cases kill men in their own way.

According to Amazon, the first series will follow her characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, while “power” is developing from a tingling sensation in teenage clavicles to a complete reversal of the world’s balance of power. “

The Power was a huge hit when it was released. It was compared to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and placed on Barack Obama’s list of his favorite books of the year.

Atwood is a great admirer of Alderman – she was selected as Protégé in 2012 – and hopes that the adaptation of The Power’s TV show will prove to be as influential and effective as The Handmaid’s Tale’s did.

Who is in the cast of The Power?

It was recently announced that Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, This Is 40) will lead the cast and take on the role of Margot Cleary-Lopez.

The character is an aspiring American politician who is described by Amazon as “vital, charming and incredibly smart”.

The character description continues: “While her career is on the run, it is her husband Rob and daughter Jos who feel the most impact of their success privately. For one of them, where there used to be conflict, there is now a greater understanding , and for the other, where there was love, there is injury and betrayal. “

Auli’i Cravalho, known for her role as the title heroine in the Disney film Moana, will also play – she plays Jos, the daughter of Mann’s character.

And in January 2020, Amazon announced a host of new stars who will be attending the show. John Leguizamo (if you see us) plays Rob, Margot’s partner, who appears to be struggling as a husband, while Toheeb Jimoh (London Kills) plays the main role as Tunde – described as “young and charming Nigerian with big dreams”.

Halle Bush as Allie, Ria Zmitrowicz (Mr Selfridge) as Roxy Monke, Nico Hiraga (Booksmart) as Ryan, Heather Agyepong (Noughts and Crosses) as Ndudi and Danielle Vega (A Fantastic Woman) as Sister Maria are also new.

What was said about The Power?

Alderman spoke of her joy that the show will reach a global audience and said that she was “beyond words”.

She said: “The story is global and it is about the lives of women and men around the world. I am very pleased that power will essentially stimulate discussion and debate everywhere.” We’re going to do something revolutionary and, I dare say, electrify. “

The Power Book is available if you want to read on.