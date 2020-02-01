The postponed Olympic qualifications bring Matildas a big advantage: Raso

Matildas preparations for qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games have plunged into chaos last week, but players say their hopes of reaching the Tokyo Games have not been thwarted.

Forward Hayley Raso remains confident that Australia will take the top spot in his group from China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, despite not knowing where, when or if he will play the games for more than a week.

Hayley Raso says the chaos surrounding qualifications has not affected Matilda’s hopes. Photo credit: Getty

“We always felt we were going to play anyway. I find it exciting that it is in Australia and that we easily light up the situation where we can play in front of our own audience and the game becomes very exciting.” “Said Raso.

If anything, the change has greatly increased Matildas’ hopes of reaching the Olympic Games. They were able to continue to prepare for the tournament, unlike their group competitor China, who will spend a week in isolation in a hotel. China was unable to train due to stringent quarantine measures by Queensland Health after it became known that the team had spent a week in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.