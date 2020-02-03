The possibility of coronavirus exposure causes Uber to alert and lock users – 9to5Mac

Uber has alerted some of its users to possible exposure to corona viruses, providing an interesting glimpse into a future where technology could help fight epidemics and pandemics.

Gizmodo reports on the measures taken by the passenger.

In Mexico, Uber felt compelled to act when he learned that its drivers may have come into contact with a suspected coronavirus. As a result, the accounts of 240 users who had traveled with the drivers in Mexico City were temporarily deactivated (…)

The company said it received information about a driver suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. Uber provided contact information for two drivers who may have been in contact with this user.

Still, Uber didn’t stop there. The statement said that the accounts of 240 users who had also traveled with the two drivers were temporarily disabled and informed that they could contact the Mexican Department of Epidemiological Intelligence and Health (UIES), for more information or to report symptoms.

This development can be seen as encouraging or scary. It is encouraging that people who may have been exposed to infection can be easily identified and alerted. It is scary that people may be cut off from everyday life, such as carpooling, because they have been classified as a potential risk.

Other companies take their own steps. Apple has decided to close all retail stores and corporate offices in mainland China by at least February 9. Many factories are doing the same thing, suggesting that iPhone 9 / SE 2 and iPhone 11 production may be affected. Production remains on track, according to TSMC, an A-series chip maker, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes iPhone deliveries could decrease 10%.

How do you rate Uber’s approach? A reasonable response to a possible exposure to coronavirus or a problem? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

