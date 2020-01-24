The position of Kraft Heinz on the market decreased. The CIO uses data to lift it

Kraft Heinz recorded a net loss of $ 12.6 billion in February after quoting the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by more than $ 15 billion. The company’s shares immediately fell by 25%. The move, although expensive, was a one-off.

The real focus is the slow decline of the industry on the market.

Financial analysts are optimistic; Kraft Heinz is filled in by iconic brands and data.

Data can suggest a prescription tweak, prescribe a more prominent place on the shelves of the supermarket and ensure stability in operations and the stock market.

Kraft Heinz named Corrado Azzarita, who has a background – and love – for data analysis, as the global CIO in September.

“We are researching technologies that can help us predict how we can change the formula of a specific product to better suit the taste of a certain group of consumers. It’s a data-driven recipe formulation,” Azzarita told CIO Dive.

Although Kraft Heinz is trading with “a hefty discount,” it is of financial revival, wrote Joseph L. Shafer in his stock review of the company. Shafer expects CEO Miguel Patricio, who was appointed in April, to increase the company’s market position.

Patricio is changing Kraft Heinz’s cost optimization model and sending it through “difficult times,” Azzarita said. “I said to him:” Miguel, are you willing to make decisions that are painful in the short term but in the long term? “” The CEO’s answer was “absolutely … The previous management had a different strategy “

Azzaritas experience in data, will prove to be valuable. His promotion of VP from IT to global CIO gives data a place at the C-suite table.

“Think of a new CIO coming in; they are going to look at the data, bring extensive use of the data and how the company organizes and manages and uses data,” Kathy Rudy, partner at ISG, told CIO Diving.

“But then the next thing – that’s the most exciting – then you imagine what you don’t know the data is going to tell you,” she said.

CIOs who love data

Although Azzarita’s background extends across IT domains, data analysis is a favorite. Analytics “is a passion of mine,” he said.

Companies can start by engaging more data-intensive professionals like CIOs, Rudy said. CIOs with a background in exploiting data to build internal and external platforms, and generating revenue for introducing new products and services to the market.

With correct use, data gives companies a competitive edge. However, data is not a self-sufficient business tool. It needs data scientists and a CIO to strengthen it.

With data analysis, “you can see where processes stop, you can see errors, you can see dependencies, you can help optimize the business. This is what people normally do with technologies such as machine learning,” Azzarita said.

Azzarita uses one Gartner framework for approaching analysis, using four types of data: descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive.

The distinction allows companies to understand what is happening, why it is happening and what you can do to correct it. The “ultimate” data or prescriptive data provide precise action points such as how to lower prices in Canada, Azzarita said.

The place of a legacy in data

Companies, including Uber and Amazon, use diagnostic data to determine prices. They have done this since their inception. Old companies had to learn.

While more traditional companies including Kraft Heinz, has a more substantial collection of consumer data, it’s probably stored in a format that isn’t usable, Rudy said. “Newer companies think how (they) will use data from the ground up, so they build their technology around the goal.”

Kraft Heinz has collected data for 20 years with traditional SAP and Oracle systems, Azzarita said. “We are at the point that all these systems provide us with a lot of data and a lot of data.”

“We could not analyze this amount of data in the past. Now we can,” he said.

Kraft Heinz introduced a descriptive diagnosis and elaboration of a data lake based on Hadoop, although it migrates to Microsoft Azure’s Snowflake.

On top of his data lake, Kraft Heinz is installing a data modeling engine, Alteryx and existing business intelligence tools, including Tableau and SAP stack. “You should be able to use your own BI tool in the future,” Azzarita said. “It’s your brain that counts. The tool is not important.”

Although data analysis tools are second to talent, data is the power of change. And just because a titan from the industry has had years to collect consumer data doesn’t mean it’s the right kind of data, Mike Rollings, VP analyst at Gartner, told CIO Dive.

About five years ago, companies realized that they needed more behavioral data to compete in customer engagement, which led to demographic analysis.

Companies – regardless of age – will always have to collect data, according to Rollings. Nobody is on data that nobody else has.

Enabling a data-driven business

Historically, data existed in silos due to a misunderstanding about ownership.

People went to IT for a report, but now “IT business should have access to the data to do your job,” Azzarita said.

Entering a manageable data analysis company requires “intervention” in three areas: people, processes, and technology, he said.

Kraft Heinz focused on people two years ago and launched an internal 13-week training program, Zenith, to prepare employees to become analysts or data scientists.

“Remember that the goal of the data-driven enterprise is not just data analysis as part of decision making; we’ve been doing that since the days of stone tablets,” said Rollings. It is about reusing data in business organizations.

It leads to a typical problem with data analysis: silos and misidentified data owners. Gaps in data literacy is a phenomenon in companies where identical reports are produced because sharing information between business units is weak or even non-existent.

To counter this, Kraft Heinz employees use Atlassian’s Jira to create virtual teams to work together on common topics. Data democratization “frees” the power of people to do their own analysis, according to Azzarita.

A brand may want more insight into coupon use. Questions to ask include:

Do customers receive coupons on our website?

Are the discount coupons easy to find on the website?

Do customers use their coupons on the website or in the store? If in store, which one?

departments often “don’t talk to each other because you’ve never thought they should,” said Rudy. But it is difficult to draw disparate systems to a common platform. Don’t underestimate that.

Companies want to build their culture and systems so that business units “can connect and talk, have the same taxonomy and can communicate,” she said.

On the rebound

Due to the profit for the third quarter of 2019 in October, the Kraft Heinz share gained 11% after the net loss in February, but CFO Paulo Basilio expects the fourth quarter to look like the third quarter. The company is expected to report revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 on February 20.

The company must dispose of poorly performing inventory units (product barcodes), reform customer focus and make internal processes more efficient, reports CIO Dive’s sister publication, Food Dive.

Kraft Heinz remains “the ultimate comfort food company” and has a slow entry in more trendy, healthy food, Shafer said. It must diversify and innovate its portfolio.

Basilio called “a very in-depth strategic assessment” of the company during the third quarter of 2019 profit call. “And in this analysis, in this review, a capital structure becomes a very important chapter.”

Research by Gartner found the mention of “data analysis” in revenue calls went from around 5,000 entries in 2014 to more than 16,000 in 2018. The companies with more than 200 entries in that period achieved an average annual revenue increase of 12.5% ​​on an annual basis. Companies with fewer than 100 listings experienced an almost negative revenue growth of 2%.

“You can’t have a digital transformation without looking at your data,” Rollings said.

Patricio is working on reinvestment in the company to make it grow. “What I do is protect the company, the lifecycle to keep the lights on, the non-sexy work,” said Azzarita. As CIO, Azzarita wants to “surpass” his savings target so that he can invest again in optimization and create new business models. “With optimization I mean the use of technology to make existing processes run better, faster and cheaper.”

Kraft Heinz relies on data to stimulate growth on the top and bottom line.

Sales growth: the company wants its marketing and sales departments to use data to increase sales and sales.

Bottom line growth: Azzarita wants to reduce operating costs, using data to determine where changes can be made.

“There are also combination projects, such as marketing mix modeling, where the focus is on total ROI, and therefore we can increase sales while reducing costs,” he said.

Hypothetically, data can reveal that sales of ketchup in Illinois are going up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but not on Mondays and Fridays, Azzarita said. “You may discover that the stores that had the highest penetration at the end of those days, and you may change your distribution partner.”