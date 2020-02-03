The portal app combines sights, sounds and tint lighting to help you relax

Portal is offered as an iPhone and iPad app that allows you to concentrate, relax or sleep. It was selected as the App of the Day by Apple last year and is a demo app in the Apple Store.

I am not sure if I buy the focus part of the claim – I personally think that silence is the best thing for it – but for me it is the criterion for relaxation and sleep …

The app is very simple: it shows slowly moving video clips of natural scenes on the iPhone or iPad screen, while sounds are played from the same position via all AirPlay speakers.

With the latest update, which has added the Philips Hue integration, the color lighting should also be synchronized with the scenes. You simply select your room and all the lighting in that room is controlled by the app.

There’s a sleep timer if you want to drift off to the sights and sounds, and an alarm clock if you want to wake up gently to a sunrise. The app also supports Siri, so you can create Siri shortcuts for your favorite scenes.

The company was founded by the two brothers Nick and Tim Daniels and explains that the app was the result of a camping experience in New Zealand.

The portal is inspired by Nick’s honeymoon camping experience in New Zealand and the desire to bottle the incredible experience of falling asleep and waking up in such beautiful, remote places. This experience also gave Nick the best sleep in his life.

“I wanted to find a way to recreate some of that experience in London,” explains Nick. “I was on my flight home and couldn’t sleep, and I was thinking about somehow” getting myself back “to some of the places we had been. Then the idea for Portal was born.”

I thought the idea was really good. The integration of the Hue lighting creates a much more intense feeling for every scene.

My only complaint is that some of the lighting configurations were basically only cream colored. It was just a minority of them, like Spring Barley Field or Lake Kawaguchi, that worked really well. The portal tells me that the colors are adjusted manually and that some are more suitable for more intense colors.

There’s also a storm scene where I thought the lightning strikes should be matched by the Hue lighting so you really feel like you are in reality. Tim Daniels tells me that he likes the idea, and they’re also working on things like a fireplace scene that creates flickering flame effects with the lights.

For me, this is a great concept that has not yet been fully implemented. However, it is worth trying the free version before deciding whether to invest the four dollars to unlock the entire scene set. It requires an iPhone 6s or iPad Air 2 or higher.

Portal is a free download from the App Store with an in-app purchase of $ 3.99. Four scenes are free, 14 more are unlocked with the IAP.

