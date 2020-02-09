The Porsche Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder finally get a PDK transmission: report

Image: Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche AG

Porsche’s track-focused hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder launched last year with a manual six-speed gearbox as the only transmission offering. Now, after years of rumors, it seems that a double-link option will finally be available.

According to a report from the British car magazine Evo, a PDK-equipped Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder will be launched later this year, with the suspension, powertrain, aero and braking upgrades of the 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder on super-fast circuits since last year Porsche’s gearbox with double clutch has to offer.

As a reminder, Porsche released the second generation Cayman GT4 around the middle of last year. The GT4 is kept on the ground by a fairly impressive aero kit and also has the front suspension of the 991 911 GT3 and a unique rear arrangement while benefiting from the braking power of the GT3. The Cayman GT4 (as well as its dropop Boxster Spyder brother or sister) also added two cylinders to the boxer four of the 718 stock. The naturally aspirated four-liter six in the GT4 is good for 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque . Porsche claimed that this could all make a difference of ten seconds compared to a standard Cayman at the Nürburgring, underlining how fast this car is.

When the 2020 Cayman GT4 was unveiled, the transmission options were limited to just the standard 6-speed manual gearbox. Although the previous generation, the 981 Cayman GT4, was only manual, the track-only 981 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and its 718 successor received a dual-clutch gearbox. It was rumored that the next generation GT4 would follow in the footsteps of Clubsport in the street. That did not initially happen, but it seems that this is now going to change, and the car will probably also be faster for it.

Porsche’s dual clutch PDK transmission made the 718 Boxster GTS that Kristen drove back a little faster in 2018 than the manual, perhaps because he delivers a bit more torque than the polished model. On the circuit, that little bump could make a real difference, especially with regard to acceleration.

While the performance implications are probably the most exciting part of this news for us, Porsche’s real reason for expanding the transmission offer for the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder is probably the broader appeal these cars will have as they become available without clutch pedal.

That appeal will be needed, as prices are likely to rise if the PDK box is checked in the Porsche configurator. Although we do not yet know how much the option will cost, we expect the prices to be slightly higher than the $ 97,550 and $ 100,450 under the command of the Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 respectively. That is a lot of money, for sure.

Although I am not sure whether the car will be different from a PDK-specific Cayman GTS 4.0 on a daily basis, I am sure that the most Porsche madmen among us will feel the need to stop for that extra GT4 bit of track performance. Or because it is slightly more exclusive. Probably the latter.

