The Porsche 718 Boxster and the Cayman GTS 2021 will pack an optional 4 liter punch

Picture: All pictures Porsche

Porsche was years old today when it finally came to its senses and started using the 718 Cayman and Boxster on its turbocharged four-engine. If you don’t want to raise the money for a Boxster Spyder or a Cayman GT4 or don’t want to deal with the hardness of the suspension derived from a GT3, you can now opt for a GTS version of the Boxman twins with a 4-liter six-cylinder , Oh baby, that’s good news.

Visually there is hardly any difference between the four-cylinder GTS and the 6-pot version, but the big improvement is how fast it is and how it sounds. For one thing, the 4-liter sounds like a dream. Second, it makes 394 horses and 309 lb.-ft. Torque (visually separated from the Spyder / GT4 unit, which has 411 horsepower but the same number of foot pedals).

Both variants can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 182 mph.

Like the other GTS models, the GTS 4.0 is equipped as standard with a slightly lower chassis, PASM, Porsche Torque Vectoring and Sport Chrono packages. In the Porsche world, GTS also means black accents and a whole range of Alcantara. It is crucial, however, that the 4-liter variant has a mechanical limited slip differential.

You can order these 4-liter heaters from your Porsche dealer this summer. Pricing has not yet been announced, but is expected to range between the 4-cylinder GTS from $ 80,700 and the GT4 / Spyder model from $ 96,300. Expensive but oh so cute to drive.