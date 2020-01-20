The pork markets are likely to be a big winner of the US-China trade agreement

(CNN) – Just a day after the U.S. and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report that brought another optimistic message to U.S. farmers: Chinese pork demand is likely to be a hit to the U.S. Boost pork markets in 2020.

The latest USDA report shows that 26.5% of U.S. pork exports went to China in November 2019, making it the largest overseas destination for U.S. pork this month. A year earlier, when the trade war was at its peak, the number was 4.9% – five times lower than today.

As the largest pork-consuming country in the world, China had to exhaust its emergency pork reserves last year after losing over 100 million pigs to African swine fever. Now that the Chinese are beginning to prepare food to celebrate the biggest national holiday, the Spring Festival, the demand for pork could be higher than ever.

The lack of pork has prompted Beijing to close several deals with Washington under trade tensions. In August 2019, Chinese companies bought more than 10,000 tons of U.S. pork, although Beijing had discontinued all other purchases of U.S. agricultural products. At the end of December, China cut pork tariffs in the United States after releasing 40,000 tons of pork from its emergency reserves.

The USDA report also shows that Chinese pork was significantly more expensive than US pork after the swine fever. As of October 2019, the price of pork in China was over $ 3 a pound, which was twice the price of pork imported from the U.S., even after adjusting for tariffs, sales taxes, and transportation costs. According to the USDA, the price gap in the pig breeding industry in the USA could open up enormous opportunities.

In addition, the trade agreement signed on January 15 assures US pig farmers that it will not be difficult for them to export their products this year. Pork accounts for 16 percent of the $ 200 billion worth of goods China promised to buy over the next two years.

The stock exchange is also optimistic for the pig producers. For example, the share price of Seaboard Corporation, one of the leading US pork power plants, rose almost 2% just one day after the trade agreement was signed by both countries.

