The popularity of Ottawa's Chinese food is at a high point - and options have never been so diverse

On October 27, 1945, the typed menu at the Ontario Cafe in 66 Rideau St. mentioned temptations such as breaded halibut steak for 40 cents, grilled milk-fed veal chops for 45 cents and, perhaps most surprisingly 75 years later, various heel suey dishes including chicken, mushroom heel suey for 75 cents.

Those Sino-Canadian items probably date from the early days of the eatery that was where the Rideau Center is now. My grandfather, James Hum, opened the Ontario Café with several partners in the early 1920s, after he had emigrated from South China to Ottawa in the mid-1910s.

One of the first Chinese immigrants to settle in Ottawa, my grandfather died here in 1934. The Ontario Café, which flourished when farmers sold their wares at the nearby ByWard market, remained in my family for a few years, although perhaps not in the middle – 1940. But two of my grandfather’s sons, my uncle, Tom, and my father, Joe, also opened restaurants in Ottawa.

I did not take over the family restaurant when I had the opportunity to do it decades ago and I was never asked to do so. Instead, I now have the privilege of dining in restaurants considerably more often than my salary would allow, as long as I write about those meals.

Chinese food and my family are in my mind this week. Chinese New Year, which starts on Saturday, includes many traditions and superstitions, and perhaps it is primarily a time for families to come together, honor ancestors, and celebrate.

But even if your origin is not Chinese, you may also want to celebrate with a Chinese meal soon. Analysis released this month by the chefspencil.com website showed that Canada’s main ‘ethnic’ cuisine was Chinese, followed by Italian, Thai, Indian and Mexican.

The international nutrition website has generated its rankings via Google Trends analyzes. If you look at the results, you will find that B.C. input contributed heavily to the Chinese cuisine that came up. But when I asked Chef’s Pencil for details that were exclusive to Ottawa, Chinese food was again at the top of the list, followed by Indian, Thai, Italian, and Mexican. Chinese food was number 1 again for the whole of Quebec, according to the website.

That kind of popularity is reason enough to think about what Chinese food means in 2020, especially in Ottawa.

Spicy chicken wings. Hang Yu from Harbin Restaurant.

Although the Sino-Canadian fare is not completely extinct, we are still far away from Chop Suey. Immigration waves from China have produced a succession of new, varied dishes, not only for fellow expats, but also for non-Chinese with curious taste buds.

Regional specialties such as Yunnan “Crossing the Bridge” soup, Lanzhou hand drawn noodles, the street-food pancakes called jianbing and more are now served in Ottawa, the latest arrivals in a century-long evolution of Chinese food that began in downtown Ottawa, moved to Somerset Street West through the 1980s, and now appears in our suburbs.

From the Ontario Café, my family members moved their entrepreneurial movement to Centretown. My uncle Tom had shares in the Arcadia Grill in 249 Bank St. and the Ho Ho Cafe in 248 Albert St. My father, who died in 2005, wrote in his diary of memories that the Arcadia Grill during the years of World War II ” was very busy because it had an attractive store and the only restaurant was air-conditioned. ”

In the early 1940s, the Arcadia Grill was a popular Chinese restaurant in Centretown, on 249 Bank St., owned by the Hum family, with an attractive store and even air conditioning.

In the early 1960s, my father and his brother-in-law ran the Marco Polo Tavern Restaurant on Bank Street on Heron Road. “There was a lot of construction going on in Alta Vista and we took care of the working class,” my father wrote. The Marco Polo served Canadian and Sino-Canadian dishes in abundance – warm turkey sandwiches and chicken-fried rice, grilled baby beef liver, and spare ribs with garlic. Now stands the Thai restaurant Sweet Basil where the Marco Polo was.

Among the restaurant pioneers of Ottawa’s Chinatown was the Shanghai, opened by Alan Kwan in 1971. His children continue to run the restaurant, which they transformed into a hip, new generation chase. Yet Alan’s son Edward, who is widely known in Ottawa as drag queen China Doll, posted on Facebook that the Shanghai could very well close in 2021 when it turns 50.

Ed Kwan is the co-owner of the Shanghai restaurant.

In the mid-1980s, enterprising immigrants from Hong Kong opened the massive, cornerstone Chinatown restaurants Fuliwah (now Oriental Chu Shing Restaurant) and the Yangtze. Cart service dim sum probably hit Ottawa with these two competing neighbors on Somerset Street West.

By the early 1990s, modest restaurants such as Jadeland, Ben Ben and Cafe Orient, which are still open, brought more casual Hong Kong-style dishes to Ottawa. They remain popular with expats in Hong Kong, says Grace Xin, executive director of the Chinatown Business Improvement Area.

“Chinatown is the place that really makes you feel at home,” says Xin, who came to Ottawa from South China about 20 years ago.

A special success story from Chinatown is So Good Restaurant, which Peter So opened in 1994. So retired in 2018, sell the restaurant to one of his chefs, who has even opened a second location on Springfield Road in New Edinburgh. Although in good hands, So Good retains its original, stunningly long and varied menu, which So says it was such a hit because it offered so many vegetarian options.

This week So and I chatted in Cafe Orient, a small eatery in Chinatown that opened in 1993. The modest place looks a bit tired of course, but we enjoyed small dishes and snacks that Xin told me are the real flavors of Hong Kong. Baked bread was slightly sweet and milk tea was creamy and satisfying. Chiu chow dumplings were plump and fresh. Steamed rice roll snacks were simple but irresistible, wrapped in hoisin and peanut sauces. Shrimp wontons were soft and thick.

I still think Hung Sum, the a la carte dim sum specialist opposite the Plant Recreation Center, serves the best dim sum in Ottawa. But the casual dishes of Cafe Orient are absolutely on the spot.

Inside Yangtze restaurant on Somerset Street in Ottawa.

“Szechuan” food first appeared in Ottawa in the 1980s. But they were only rough estimates, mostly made by Cantonese chefs and restaurateurs who were happy to follow a trend. Real Sichuan dishes, full of dried peppers and liberal doses of narcotic Sichuan pepper, only arrived in Ottawa in the last five or six years, in a few restaurants that have since closed and the still-open Full House on Carling Avenue. Meanwhile, the Spicy House restaurant on Dalhousie Street serves chili-heavy dishes from different parts of China.

What is the core market for these new companies? The 2016 census counted more than 46,000 Chinese in Ottawa, among an East and Southeast Asian population of more than 76,000. Perhaps the most crucial customers are thousands of homesick and hungry international Asian students who visit the post-secondary institutions of Ottawa. An informal look at many of the new and affordable Chinese restaurants seems like an immediate confirmation.

Entrepreneurs have also proven in recent years that Asian night market festivals on Somerset Street West and elsewhere could draw a crowd of no less than 25,000 – Asian expats and Canadian-born foodies – for everything from lamb skewers, squid or potato skewers to smelly tofu.

The chicken skewers of Jackie Xu BBQ are made during the Ottawa Night Market organized by the Ottawa Asian Festival in the Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

Two franchises from China-based hotpot restaurants have opened in Ottawa – Liuyishou Hotpot Ottawa on Merivale Road and the more spacious, enthusiastic Morals Village on Riverside Drive. Both offer lush, fondue-like experiences grounded in a series of glowing hot bouillons.

Crossing the Bridge noodles secretly arrived in Ottawa at the modest Vanier restaurant Yunnan Fusion. The dish, originating from the South Chinese province of Yunnan, has an extensive story. Legend has it that a woman who brought lunch to her husband, a studying scholar, split up ingredients for broth and soup so that they would deteriorate less during her journey crossing a bridge.

Apocryphal or not, the story corresponds to how the soup is served at Yunnan Fusion, in a homespun way, and at the Dagu Rice Noodle franchise activities on Riverside Drive and Yunshang Rice Noodle, which was opened in Centretown last year.

Especially the soups from Yunshang, a four-year Toronto-based company that also has locations in Vancouver, Montreal and New York, have impressed me a lot. Attractive broths, authentic or different, range from the original pork-based y resembling a more abrupt tonkotsu ramen broth, to a Thai-style curry broth to broths that are puckeringly made sour by pickled vegetables or scorching hot by peppers. Trays with side dishes and optional add-ons won us, while popcorn chicken and spicy tofu entrees were also made strong.

Guilin noodles with Sula Wok.

But with regard to Chinese noodles, I am most deceived by the Guilin noodles served in Sula Wok on Main Street. Xin-Hui Su, best known by its nickname Sula, sells many fusion dishes – think of Asian tacos. But I long for her Guilin rice noodles, the most popular dish in the South China region where she comes from. Smooth noodles mix with the alternating acids of pickled daikon and mustard green and the pop of fried soybeans. The sauce that Sula makes for its noodles – made with 50 dried herbs and spices and cooked for more than a day – is really convincing.

My favorite Chinese dumplings come from a Centrepointe eatery that opened almost two years ago. With Dumpling? Dumpling !, pork, beef, chicken and shrimp dumplings were made with high-quality ingredients and contained large, clean flavors, while funky Chinese mushrooms, asparagus, coriander, fennel and curry also clearly spoke in the preparations. We have preferably baked baked our orders to get a nice, crispy skin on one side.

Crystal dumplings at Dumpling? Dumpling!.

Many of these restaurants are essentially specialists. In fact, menus need less kitchen. So, when I am asked for my favorite Chinese restaurant in Ottawa, a restaurant with a wide menu and not only efficiency and expertise in serving soup or street food, I answer: Harbin Restaurant, located in a strip shop on Road Road in Kanata.

Harbin takes its name from the second largest city in Northeast China and was opened in the autumn of 2018 by Hang Yu from Harbin. He and his wife moved to Ottawa in 2012 to study engineering at university level. But Yu, now 31 and a resident of Kanata, went into the hospitality industry instead, no matter how loudly he says. “I just want to share the food from my hometown,” he says.

Yu says he has always wanted to be a chef and has family members who run restaurants in Harbin and Beijing. The chef of his restaurant is from Shanghai, but can prepare Harbin specialties, including a range of stews, other North Chinese dishes, authentic fiery and complex Sichuanese dishes and more.

In my experience, whatever he cooks, he cooks well, from deliciously spicy Sichuan-style chicken wings to Harbin stew of tender meatballs, spinach and vermicelli to spicy spiced aubergine or beef fries.

Stir Fried Potato Green Pepper and Eggplant Hang Yu from Harbin Restaurant.

About 80 percent of Harbin’s customers are Chinese expats, Yu said before adding: “Chinese, after spending a few years in Canada, actually changes their taste. You eat more sweet things, you eat more sugar. “As a result, Harbin’s recipes have been slightly modified,” he says.

“We actually learn a lot of Canadians to eat Chinese food,” Yu continues. Family-style dining still seems new to some of his guests, he says. And yet, sharing dishes at the table has been a convention of Chinese dining in Ottawa since the days of the Marco Polo Tavern Restaurant.

Yu, who plans to open another Harbin on Merivale Road later this year, reminds me that a century of Chinese food in Ottawa has traveled a long way from Rideau Street to Centretown to Alta Vista to Somerset Street West to March Road. It has also changed radically, just like its suppliers. But at least two constants – glory and the coming together of cultures through food – have survived.

Selected Chinese restaurants in Ottawa

Cafe Orient

808 Somerset St. W.

Dumpling? Dumpling!

261 Centerpointe Dr., facebook.com/dumplingdumplingca/

Harbin Restaurant

591 March Rd., Harbinrestaurant.com

Hung Sum

939 Somerset St. W., facebook.com/HungSumRestaurant

Morals Village Hot Pot

3987 Riverside Dr., unit 1

So good restaurant

717 Somerset St. W., sogoodfo.w12.wh-2.com/

Sula Wok

184 Main St., sulawok.com

Yunshang rice noodle

275 Bank St., Unit 101, yunshang.ca