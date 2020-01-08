The politicians from London are delaying the choice of the 'carefully chosen' successor

Loading...

An attempt to appoint a political ally to replace Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih on the London police services board was stopped on Tuesday because city council colleagues avoided a “hand-picked” replacement.

Salih, who plans to step down January 16 on the civil administration that supervises the city police for two years, says he wants to make room for a better gender balance. Vice-president Susan Toth is the only woman on the board.

In a motion, Salih brought strategic priorities and policy committees – consisting of all 15 councilors – advising Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy replaces him as one of the three council representatives on the council for the last three years of his term of office. The board then chooses a new chair.

Cassidy, whose name was suggested by Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga was the only nominee on Tuesday who seemed to annoy other city politicians.

“(I’m a little bit) a little disappointed that I didn’t know about this,” said Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza noted that there are only four female municipal councilors and she was not asked to replace Salih.

“If we are concerned about the representation of other groups, I also identify as Metis,” she added.

Salih apologized to his colleagues, submitted his resignation letter in December, but it was only added to the agenda yesterday because of the winter break in the town hall.

In an interview after the meeting, Peloza said that she would consider spending time to be in the police the coming week.

“Not all women on the council had the opportunity to show an interest in advance,” she said.

It was Ward 8 Coun. Steve Lehman who inhibited Cassidy’s appointment and said he had just heard of the opening for the “very important position” on Tuesday.

“I think Coun. Cassidy would be a great appointment on the board, but I think I would feel more comfortable if people had a little more time to consider whether they wanted to throw in their hat.”

Salih wrote the commission that announced his resignation in December, but it was only added to the agenda on Monday due to the closure of the town hall during Christmas.

He apologized for his colleagues and said he would like to postpone the appointment until next week’s council meeting to allow an additional week for consideration.

When a new term of office starts, politicians indicate that they are interested in becoming members of various councils and committees. Of those councilors who were not yet on the board, Josh Morgan from Ward 7, Steve Hillier, Cassidy and Lehman from Ward 14 expressed an interest in “average” or “big”; all others, including Peloza, rated their interest as ‘low’.

Mayor Ed Holder and deputy mayor Jesse Helmer are also at the police station, together with the provincial staff Dr. Javeed Sukhera and Jeff Lang. Vanessa Ambtman-Smith, a representative of the previous liberal provincial government whose mandate expired last year, was the only indigenous member of the board.

Politicians voted 14-1 to accept Salih’s resignation and unanimously postpone a decision on his replacement to the January 14 council meeting.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis was the only opponent in the first vote, joking earlier: “I could vote no just to let you stay, Mo.”

Lewis and other colleagues thanked Salih for being more than two years on the board and say that relations between police and various minority communities, including black Londoners, have improved.

Salih had been a vocal opponent of controversial police practices such as random street checks or “carding” before he was appointed to the police.

He insisted on increasing the council representation on the board from two politicians to three, and took third place when it was created in 2017.

