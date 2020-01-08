The Politician season 2: when will Netflix be released?

Loading...

* Spoiler for the first season of The Politician *

Ryan Murphy’s first original Netflix series, The Politician, is one of the best shows of 2019 – and luckily, it’s already been recorded for a second season.

The second batch of eight episodes is expected to go into production in autumn 2019. Much of the main cast – including Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton – is expected to return, along with some excellent new guest stars that were introduced towards the end of season one.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the new series.

When is the second season of The Politician released on Netflix?

No official release date has been announced yet. Netflix confirms too RadioTimes.com that the second season should go into production in October 2019, just a month after the show’s first release.

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that there is a desire to release season two less than 12 months after season one started. “Most of the times you have to wait a year for a show,” he said. “The politician is just premiering in September and what we’re doing with season two, Ben Platt, Judith Light and Bette Midler, is so juicy and fun and up to date. I think we’re trying to get it out for July.”

Who will be in the cast?

The big news for season two is that Bette Midler and Judith Light join the cast as Payton’s political rivals, which were featured in the season one finale.

Zoey Deutch is also expected to return, although it is unclear what role Infinity could play in the new episodes.

It is currently unclear whether Gwyneth Paltrow will return as Georgina Hobart, who Payton last left in tears during the penultimate episode. The same applies to Jessica Lange, whose story has apparently ended with the penultimate episode.

What will happen?

The second season follows Payton four years after the events of the first season when he runs against the complacent Democratic candidate Senator Standish (Judith Light) for the New York Senate.

Alice has committed to running Payton’s campaign after she found out through Astrid that Standish is in a three-way marriage, a scandal that will affect her chances of being re-elected.

What they don’t know yet, however, is that the senator has committed to running for a vice president among a popular and handsome young Texas candidate. She also has many reasons to fight dirty …