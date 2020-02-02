The Politician season 2: what is the release date of Netflix?

* Spoilers for The Politician season one *

Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix Original series The Politician is one of the best shows of 2019 – and luckily it has already been picked up for a second season.

The second set of eight episodes will go into production in the fall of 2019, of which a large part of the main cast – including Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton – is expected to return, along with some excellent new guest stars coming towards the end of the first season were introduced.

Discover everything you need to know about the new series below.

When was The Politician season 2 released on Netflix?

No official release date has been announced yet. Netflix attached to RadioTimes.com that the second season will go into production in October 2019, just a month after the first release of the show.

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that there is a desire to release season two less than 12 months after the launch of the first season. “You usually have to wait a year for a show,” he told Deadline. “The politician just premiered in September, and what we’re doing with the second season, Ben Platt, Judith Light and Bette Midler, is so juicy and fun and topical. I think we’re trying to get that out for July.”

Who will be in the cast?

The big news for season two is that Bette Midler and Judith Light are joining the cast as Payton’s political rivals, who were introduced in the final of season 1.

Zoey Deutch is also expected to return, although it is unclear what role Infinity could play in the new series of episodes.

It is currently unclear whether Gwyneth Paltrow will return as Georgina Hobart, who last left Payton in tears during the penultimate episode. The same goes for Jessica Lange, whose story seems to have ended with the penultimate episode.

What is going to happen?

Season two follows Payton four years after the events of season one, while he runs to the Senate in New York against complacent democratic candidate Senator Standish (Judith Light).

Alice is committed to managing Payton’s campaign and has discovered through Astrid that Standish is in a three-party marriage, a scandal they will use to harm her chances of re-election.

What they don’t know yet is that the senator has signed up for a vice president under a popular and handsome young Texas candidate. She has enough reasons to fight dirty too …