The political strategies of Jesus – The Reporter

In his book, "The Politics of Jesus," Obery M. Hendricks, Jr. writes about the teachings of the Messiah, Jesus, whose birth many will celebrate on Wednesday.

I agree with Hendricks that the message of Jesus called for not only a change in individual hearts, but also demanded "a radical and integral change in the political, social and economic structures in their living environment: the colonization of Israel" .

Hendricks coined Jesus as a tactician and a political revolutionary, but not in the sense of power games and partisanship, negotiations and commitments witnessed in today's politics, he said.

Using biblical passages, Hendricks discussed seven political strategies that Jesus demonstrated with his words and deeds. He taught his followers to:

• Treat the needs of people as saints.

• Give voice to those who have no voice highlighting abuses, validating people's complaints, invalidating the legitimacy of those in authority and empowering people by demystifying the power of authority.

• Expose the operation of oppression.

• Call the devil by name, such as specific policies, government officials, events, factors and people.

Hendricks went on to say that Jesus taught his followers to:

• Keep your anger at the abuse of others.

• Take hits without returning them, which does not translate into passivity when faced with abuse.

• Don't just explain the alternative, show it.

The list of authors is not exhaustive. Many creative strategies can be deduced from the teachings of Jesus that face a meek and gentle servant, and diluted phrases that are often taught in many churches.

Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives accused President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No wonder here. In addition to some of the theaters and grandiosity that took place during the political trial hearings, most of us predicted the result.

Democrats shouldn't bust the cork of a bottle of champagne yet. The Republican-controlled Senate probably won't vote to accuse Trump. And, the process of political judgment is long and risky. In addition, we are in a critical cycle of elections.

Another critical point is that if most Republicans fulfill their constitutional duty and vote to remove Trump from office, the country would inherit Vice President Mike Pence. Pence supports most of Trump's agenda and tends to hide his true self behind the mantle of religiosity.

Not only that, the Democrats have not presented a list of candidates electrifying enough to impress their biggest bloc, the black vote, or that does not present some concern or distrust.

Many black Americans want candidates who speak more directly about the problems that primarily affect them, and tangibles that are not limited to repairs, as some believe.

As for the process of political judgment, the country should not be divided into the issue if we consider the strategies that Hendricks says Jesus taught.

A couple of columns ago, I wrote that the late American representative Barbara Jordan, who spoke at the political trial hearing against then President Richard M. Nixon, said she could not "sit there and be an idle spectator of subversion and destruction of the Constitution."

The Constitution must be protected from a president who abuses or violates public trust. He also said that the country faced many problems that required the attention of Congress at that time.

If Trump remained in office, we would have spent billions of dollars that could have been used to minimize some of the country's persistent problems.

Therefore, many Republicans, who affirm Christianity or are devout evangelicals, may want to consider at least point 4.

The Democratic Party must do its due diligence to its main constituents by practicing the strategies Hendricks discussed and developing others that are substantive and show commitment.

Until then Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Happy Kwanzaa and Assalamu Alaykum ("Peace be with you").

– The author of Vacaville is a defender of social problems. Email: [email protected]