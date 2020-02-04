The police try to identify the suspect in the armed robbery of Vanier

Suspect in armed robbery near Montreal Road and the Vanier Parkway January 14.

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in finding a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in the Vanier district on January 14.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when a man and a woman approached a woman waiting for a bus at the intersection of Montreal Road and Vanier Parkway.

The suspects had an unspecified “weapon” and demanded that the victim hand over her property. The woman was not injured in the robbery.

The suspects fled and then went to various companies in the area to increase the cost of the victim’s credit card.

A 37-year-old female suspect was arrested last Friday and remains in custody.

The male suspect is described by the police as Caucasian, with an average build, graying and balding short dark hair, short dark beard. At the time of the robbery he wore a black winter coat with red-white logo on the left chest and thin white or reflective stripes on sleeves and back, a black hoodie sweater, dark gray pants, white socks and dark shoes with a white logo (similar to Nike swoosh ) and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Ottawa police raid unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be given free of charge to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

