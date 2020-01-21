Honolulu, Hawaii – A man suspected of stabbing a woman and killing two Hawaiian officers would record neighbors with a camera mounted on his hat and equip a grill to blow thick smoke directly into their windows, a local lawyer said ,

Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, who was standing in front of the eviction, stabbed a woman on the leg on Sunday before shooting at the answering authorities and killing police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, the police said. A fire at the Hanel residence then spread to a normally peaceful area at the other end of the famous Waikiki Beach. Since 2014, lawyer David Hayakawa has represented three neighbors in the injunction against Hanel.

“It was pretty clear that he was out of control,” said Hayakawa.

The authorities did not respond to repeated requests for comments on Monday. The police had said Hanel is missing, but they are almost certain that he is in the burned house. Susan Ballard, Honolulu chief of police, said it could take days to process evidence and recover any remains.

Two women were also missing after the fire. Hanel’s lawyer, Jonathan Burge, says the property owner’s sister Lois Cain told him that no charges were filed for Cain. “She tried to see what information we had because she couldn’t reach Lois,” said Burge. The sister told him that she had spoken to the woman who had been stabbed and was one of the tenants in the house, he said.

Cain had recently tried to drive Hanel, who lived free in exchange for his work in the apartment, out of court records and his lawyer. Hanel has been described as paranoid and uninhibited.

The neighbors complained of bizarre and annoying behavior, including Hanel, who chased cars down the street, confronted guests and workers who came to their houses, recorded them with a camera mounted on his hat, and smoked thick smoke from his grill straight into pressed their windows, Hayakawa said Monday. “Just crazy things,” he said.

He would hide in bushes and watch people, and he would yell at tourists who were lost trying to get to Diamond Head, Hayakawa said.

“He thought he was a kind of block security,” said Hayakawa. When a woman who lived in the area ran or ran past Hanel’s house with her dog, “he focused on her and took her picture,” said Hayakawa.

A judge was on his client’s side, “at every step,” said Hayakawa. “The court accepted our requests, listened to us and made a proper decision. But there is only so much that a piece of paper can do. ”

The houses of two Hayakawa customers were gutted in the fire. He remembered a client who said on Sunday, “Nothing that happened to me is anything other than what happened to the families of these police officers.” But when your house and all your possessions are gone, I don’t know how to describe it. ”

Burge has represented Hanel in various disputes with neighbors since 2015, including injunctions that were three against him. Hanel, a Czech native who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing about abuse of 911 services next week, Burge said on Sunday.

Burge said he never knew Hanel was violent, but “he’s a quirky guy and had problems.” Hanel believed the government was watching him and knocked on his phone, Burge said.

Cain supported him in his quarrels with the neighbors, said Burge, but she wanted him to move out so that she could move into the apartment. Burge said their relationship had also gotten sour because Hanel’s dog had died and Cain wouldn’t let him have another, and the eviction could have triggered Hanel.

In the lawsuit for the eviction of Hanel, Cain said Hanel had no lease and despite repeated requests, he refused to vacate the premises.

Associated Press, freelance photographer Marco Garcia, contributed to this report.

