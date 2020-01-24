The police strengthen the means of hate crime

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly.

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

Ottawa Police Service said Thursday that it is adding two hate crime investigators to its Security Intelligence unit “to help identify trends and security trends for the community.”

Although the police already have officers trained in hate crime investigations, the two new additions will follow all incoming police reports to determine whether incidents have been motivated by hate and whether a police response should be prepared accordingly.

“We know that hate-motivated crimes are often under-reported,” said police chief Peter Sloly, “we have re-evaluated how we have accepted hate-motivated incidents from the public and we know that responding to hate incidents will have a far-reaching impact, “he added.

The final step follows a shift in June last year in how hate crimes can be reported. Previously, incidents such as racist graffiti could only be reported by the owner. “Now everyone can report a hate-motivated incident,” Sloly said.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Can a UK consulting firm deliver on the Ottawa LRT promise?

LRT contractor needs maintenance advice after a tough lesson about winter maintenance

NCC gives the green light for the revised LeBreton Flats concept plan