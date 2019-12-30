The police shocked the grandmother three times with a stun gun on her 70th birthday in Florida – National

Loading...

A Florida grandmother was shocked three times with a stun gun and later prosecuted after refusing to have the police search her grandson on her 70th birthday, according to court documents.

Barbara Pinkney, of Bradenton, Florida, was indicted on Thursday for disabling and embezzling a police officer in connection with the incident. This is evident from an affidavit received from NBC News and other outlets.

The encounter took place on December 26, one day after Christmas, at 7:30 a.m. at Pinkney in Manatee County. According to Pinkney, several sheriff MPs knocked on the door and insisted on delivering an arrest warrant to their grandson Tevin Turner. The arrest warrant was issued for probation violation for carrying a hidden weapon.

"When he was on probation, he gave this as his address, but he didn't live here," Pinkney later told local broadcaster WFLA.

Barbara Pinkney, 70, can be seen in this photo from December 27, 2019.

The police said they started talking to Pinkney after someone else in the apartment became "uncooperative". Pinkney requested a search warrant, but the police said the warrant was sufficient, according to the affidavit.

Pinkney was telling MPs at the time that her grandson was out of the house, but they insisted on entering the video filmed by Pinkney's daughter-in-law shows.

The video shows Pinkney trying to close the MP's door. A representative grabs her by the wrist, then there is a loud "crack", followed by Pinkney's scream. She falls to the ground after, according to the affidavit, the first shot with a stun gun was fired.

The video does not clearly show what happened before the stun gun was used. However, the police officer said Pinkney had pushed him in the chest, according to an affidavit. The document said the policeman hit her in the arm with the stun gun, but it had no effect, so he shocked her in the back again. Then he "brought her down" and stunned her a third time to subdue her.

Pinkney was ultimately struck in the back, left arm and upper back, as judicial documents show. The policeman pushed her to the ground with his knee so that he could handcuff her.

"I just roared. I was scared, ”she said to WFLA.

Pinkney's granddaughter in law, Elizabeth Francisco, said she was amazed when the sheriff MPs used stun guns in this case.

"It's not something you see every day or that you expect to happen," she told the WFLA. "Crap, that's a 70-year-old woman," she added.

Pinkney says she has never been in conflict with the law, but now she is afraid of the authorities.

"When I see the police, I'm just trying not to look at them," she said.

The police did not find Turner at home, although the affidavit suggests he may have escaped during the excitement.

The sheriff's office has made no additional comments on the case.

Pinkney was arrested and later released on a $ 1,000 bond, reports CBS News.

